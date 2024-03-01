Side Delights to Launch Amazables! at SEPC Show

Newport Beach, CA – Side Delights® announced today it will launch its newest product line, Amazables!®, at Booth #424 at the Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) tradeshow and conference March 7-9 in Tampa, FL.

Amazables! is a first-of-its-kind oven crispy-skin style microwavable U.S. No.1 grade Russet potato available with two custom sauces created exclusively by Litehouse®, a leader in dressings, dips, and sauces. The gluten-free sauces were created to maximize the taste of a Russet potato with complimentary flavors, including Loaded Potato sauce with cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives and Buffalo Ranch sauce with creamy Ranch dressing, classic Buffalo sauce, and a hint of celery.

This year’s SEPC show, Produce: The Unsung Heroes, will showcase the produce industry’s best products and services to foodservice and retail buyers, agricultural leaders, and product innovators like Side Delights.

“We invite retail and foodservice buyers to visit us at Booth #424 to experience Amazables! for themselves. These quick-to-cook, convenient potatoes with delicious custom sauces by Litehouse are game changers across generations and for multiple eating occasions,” noted Kathleen Triou, president and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “The Loaded Potato sauce leverages America’s #1 way to eat a potato (baked style), then adds all the steakhouse loaded baked potato fixings. The bacon was so good, that we added even MORE real bacon chunks to the final recipe. Shoppers will also love Buffalo Ranch sauce, which blends the heat of Buffalo sauce and the cool tang of Ranch for the perfect flavor combo. This flavor is so on point for today’s tastebuds.”

Amazables! potatoes are wrapped in an innovative film using Krisp Film technology that actually shrinks around the potato in the microwave, crisping the potato skin and cooking in only six minutes. This #1 recyclable film safely remains cool to the touch after microwaving while keeping the potato inside hot. Amazables! packaging design was created to draw consumers’ attention at retail with its colorful, friendly appearance.

Participating Side Delights partners include Masser Family of Companies of Pennsylvania, Basin Gold Cooperative of Washington, and Michael Family Farms of Ohio. Side Delights® offers a variety of choices of nutritious, economical products, including bagged and bulk potatoes, potato kits, convenience potatoes, petite potatoes, fresh-cut potatoes, and organic potatoes. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.com and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).