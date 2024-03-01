Taylor Farms Expands Innovation into Ready-to-Cook Vegetable Sides with Six Exciting New Vegetable Kits

SALINAS, CALIFORNIA – Taylor Farms, North America’s leading producer of ready-to-eat salads and healthy fresh foods, is launching six easy-to-make vegetable kits that cook up in twenty minutes or less including Cauliflower “Mac N Cheese”, French Onion Green Beans, Broccoli Caesar, Spicy Maple Brussels, Brown Sugar Carrots, and Cheesy Pesto Riced Cauliflower & Broccoli.

These new products complement Taylor Farms’ stir fry vegetable kits in market today: Ginger Garlic, Teriyaki and Teriyaki with Noodles.

“Providing consumers with delicious vegetable side dish options that are not only hassle free, but offer craveable flavor combinations, such as brown sugar carrots or cauliflower “mac n cheese” are at the core of our new line-up,” said Charis Neves, Director of Innovation & Product Management for Taylor Farms. “We know how hectic mealtime can be, which is why we’re always looking for ways to make it just a little easier – and more delicious.”

Each of the Taylor Farms kits have a suggested cooking preparation method and cooking time listed on the packaging such as Roast, Sauté or Air Fry to make shopping trips even more convenient. “We know consumers crave comfort foods, and our new recipes bring a sense of nostalgia with familiar flavors that create a restaurant experience in your home in minutes,” added Product Manager, Chelsea Perkins.

The six new vegetable kits include:

Cauliflower “Mac N Cheese”: This roast kit includes cauliflower florets and ready-to-prepare cheese sauce, just add milk and butter of choice.

French Onion Green Beans: This one pan roast kit includes trimmed green beans, crispy fried onions and a classic French onion glaze.

This one pan roast kit includes trimmed green beans, crispy fried onions and a classic French onion glaze. Broccoli Caesar: This one pan roast kit includes broccoli florets, parmesan cheese, seasoned breadcrumbs with a savory Caesar sauce.

This one pan roast kit includes broccoli florets, parmesan cheese, seasoned breadcrumbs with a savory Caesar sauce. Spicy Maple Brussels: This one pan air fry kit includes Brussels sprouts with spicy maple sauce.

This one pan air fry kit includes Brussels sprouts with spicy maple sauce. Brown Sugar Carrots: This one pan sauté kit includes crinkle cut carrots with brown sugar glaze.

This one pan sauté kit includes crinkle cut carrots with brown sugar glaze. Cheesy Pesto Riced Cauliflower & Broccoli: This one pan sauté kit includes riced cauliflower and broccoli, grated parmesan cheese and cheesy pesto sauce.

Taylor Farms’ new vegetable kits will be available at select grocery stores in March with a nationwide expansion in May 2024. Learn more about our new kits here.

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS

Taylor Farms is the leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, assured supply, innovation, sustainability, and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in “The Salad Bowl of the World”, Salinas, California. For more information, delicious recipes, and more, visit www.taylorfarms.com and follow Taylor Farms on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.