Shoppers Demand to Support Local Farmers Increase; Side Delights Family-Owned Farmers Share Insights

San Francisco, CA – Side Delights shares farming insights from their network of potato farmers and studies that show locally grown and family farmed food matters more to consumers than it ever has.

According to a national consumer study, demand for locally grown food continues to rise, with consumers – especially millennials – looking to support local farmers. The survey also indicates that the pandemic has created interest from shoppers to spend within their communities.1

“Side Delights® potatoes are ideal for shoppers looking for locally grown, family-farmed products,” noted Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Side Delights® potatoes are grown by our Fresh Solutions Network of farmers – independent, family-owned farms that produce some of the highest quality, best-tasting potatoes available on the market.”

“In addition to knowing their potatoes are coming from family-owned farms, learning insights about the journey of the potato directly from the farmer creates a stronger personal shopper journey,” Triou added. “Producing the best potatoes takes generations of experience and expertise, and our farmers have shared some of the challenges and rewards they have learned over generations of farming.”

Kathy Sponheim, Michael Family Farms, Ohio

“Every season is different, so continuous change and learning are needed to adapt and adjust to growing a better crop. Between Mother Nature and the fresh potato market – a lot is uncertain when we put the seed in the ground. The reward is harvesting potatoes that feed our family, our neighbors, and our customers.”

Chandler Mack, Mack Farms, Florida

“The most difficult part of farming has to deal with the challenges that weather can present. An important lesson I have learned through farming is that hard work can pay off, and giving up is not an option.”

Jeff Klinger, Sterman Masser Farms, PA

“The hardest part of the job is pouring your heart and soul into growing a world-class crop, and then some Mother Nature event ruins everything. The biggest reward is when everything does go right, and it’s a grand slam.”

Molly Connors, Basin Gold Cooperative, Washington

“Being a farmer has taught me strong work ethic, persistence, and respect. Farming is a group effort, and you need all of these to run a thriving agricultural business – just as you do in your everyday life.”

For more information on Side Delights® products, programs, and recipes, visit SideDelights.com and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

Summer 2020 Breakthrough Solutions National Consumer Survey on online shopping behavior, desires, and experiences https://nifa.usda.gov/topic/small-and-family-farms#:~:text=Family%20and%20small%20farms%20are,of%20new%20enterprises%20and%20marketing

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), Sun-Glo of Idaho, Inc. (Sugar City, ID) and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).