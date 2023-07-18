Side Delights Announces a Cut Above Fresh-Cut and Peeled Potatoes for The Signature Foodservice Potato Program

Newport Beach, CA: Fresh Solutions Network® (FSN) will feature A Cut Above® fresh whole, whole-peeled, and fresh-cut potato line at the July 28th IFPA Foodservice Expo in Monterey, California, booth #321. A Cut Above® uses select potato varieties for superior performance to help streamline kitchen workflow and add profit to food service customers.

A Cut Above® is a premium-quality, three-tier potato program. Tier one consists of fresh whole white, and russet potatoes packed in 50-pound bags and cartons. Tier two includes whole-peeled potatoes available in 30-pound bags. Tier three comprises 30-pound cartons containing fresh-cut wedges, steak fries, sliced potatoes, and diced potatoes, which are especially important for the growing breakfast trade. Kosher option is available for all whole and fresh-cuts of potatoes. These potatoes enable foodservice operators to capitalize on the options patrons want. A 2022 Consumer Attitude & Usage Study conducted by Potatoes USA reveals that “any potato option” and “Fries” are America’s #1 and #2 favorite side dish and takeout side dish. The study also re-confirms that potatoes are America’s #1 favorite vegetable for seven years running1.

“Since 2014, we’ve been bringing the foodservice sector premium-quality potatoes that make superior house-made chips and fries – a very profitable and growing segment for on-premise accounts,” said Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Now we also offer peeled and fresh-cut options to enhance kitchen efficiencies and profitability. These products’ exceptional taste, consistent texture, and high-quality visual cues give operators the best foundation to create signature potato items that keep their patrons returning for more. Which is why this line is available 52 weeks a year.”

A Cut Above Potatoes is exclusively available from Fresh Solutions Network’s partners. Basin Gold Cooperative from Washington and Sterman Masser Farms of Pennsylvania will attend IFPA Foodservice Expo on behalf of the Network. Attendees can visit us to learn more about A Cut Above Potatoes at booth #321.

Side Delights® offers a variety of choices for the Foodservice sector, including conventional and organic potatoes and onions. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit www.FreshSolutionsNet.com, SideDelights.com, and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).