North American Blueberry Council Applauds Introduction of Bipartisan Resolution to Support Research and Promotion Boards

FOLSOM, Calif. – The North American Blueberry Council (NABC) released a statement applauding the bipartisan resolution to support research and promotion boards led by Representative Barry Moore (AL-02) and co-sponsors Ronny Jackson (TX-13), Mike Bost (IL-12), Mark Alford (MO-04), Mike Flood (NE-01), Austin Scott (GA-08), James Comer (KY-01), Dan Kildee (MI-08), Jim Costa (CA-21), James Baird (IN-04), Erin Houchin (IN-09), Don Bacon (NE-02), Brad Finstad (MN-01), John Duarte (CA-13), Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Larry Bucshon (IN-08), Keith Self (TX-03), Lisa McClain (MI-09), Tracey Mann (KS-01), Randy Feenstra (IA-04), Zach Nunn (IA-03), Ann Wagner (MO-02), Trent Kelly (MS-01) and Kat Cammack (FL-03).

“Checkoff programs enable vital connections between producers and consumers, facilitating research and developing new markets for important industries like blueberries,” said Kasey Cronquist, president of the North American Blueberry Council. “Through the work of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, which has invested almost $12 million in research into health and nutrition around blueberries, consumers have received better access to information about healthy eating and there has been a 46% percent increase in blueberry consumption since 2018.”

“This resolution is an important step towards building an understanding of the importance of these research and promotion programs,” Cronquist continued. “The work that they do to educate consumers, build new markets, increase profitability for farmers and ranchers, and build research and technical assistance in agriculture is vital to the success of farmers and ranchers – and pays significant dividends in the industries that they support. NABC commends the Representatives for their leadership.”

About NABC: Since 1965, the North American Blueberry Council (NABC) has been the voice of the blueberry industry in the U.S. and Canada. NABC’s members represent approximately 70% of the North American highbush blueberry crop. NABC was instrumental in the establishment of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHABC), a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Learn more at https://nabc.blueberry.org/