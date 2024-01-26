The Blueberry Convention Announces Keynote Speakers

Melissa Byland, Merchandising Director, Walmart, Soren Bjorn, CEO, Driscoll’s and Juan Ignacio Allende, CEO/Gerente General, Hortifrut and Chairman of the Board of Naturipe Foods to headline keynote sessions.

FOLSOM, CA – The North American Blueberry Council is thrilled to announce the keynote speakers for The Blueberry Convention taking place February 28 – March 1, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

This year’s opening keynote session, ‘The Future State of Blueberries’, will feature Soren Bjorn, the newly appointed CEO of Driscoll’s, and Juan Ignacio Allende, CEO/Gerente General of Hortifrut and Chairman of the Naturipe board who will cover the industry’s pressing issues and cast a vision on the uniting efforts necessary to make blueberries the world’s favorite fruit.

On day two of the Convention, Melissa Byland, Walmart’s merchandising director will take the stage in the keynote, ‘A Futuristic Look at Blueberry Growth in Retail’ to share her insights into the future of blueberries. With blueberries projected to reach a staggering 1 billion pounds by 2030, this session will provide an insider’s perspective on the anticipated growth and its implications for the industry.

“We are excited to introduce a lineup of speakers who represent excellence, innovation, and expertise,” stated NABC/USHBC President Kasey Cronquist. “Each speaker offers a distinctive viewpoint, providing our industry audience an exclusive chance to hear from influential leaders in the produce industry who all have a significant stake in the future of blueberries. This year’s convention is going to be packed with insights that promise to inspire and elevate.”

The keynote speakers are part of a robust educational session series at this year’s Blueberry Convention. Other educational sessions will include topics on harvesting, growing consumer demand, farm valuation and a retail panel discussion. For more information on this year’s Blueberry Convention click here.

About the North American Blueberry Council

Since 1965, the North American Blueberry Council (NABC) has been the voice of the blueberry industry in the U.S. and Canada. NABC’s members represent approximately 70% of the North American highbush blueberry crop. NABC was instrumental in the establishment of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHABC), a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Learn more at nabcblues.org.