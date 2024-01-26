The Blueberry Convention Announces Keynote Speakers

North American Blueberry Council Produce January 26, 2024

Melissa Byland, Merchandising Director, Walmart, Soren Bjorn, CEO, Driscoll’s and Juan Ignacio Allende, CEO/Gerente General, Hortifrut and Chairman of the Board of Naturipe Foods to headline keynote sessions.

FOLSOM, CA – The North American Blueberry Council is thrilled to announce the keynote speakers for The Blueberry Convention taking place February 28 – March 1, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

This year’s opening keynote session, ‘The Future State of Blueberries’, will feature Soren Bjorn, the newly appointed CEO of Driscoll’s, and Juan Ignacio Allende, CEO/Gerente General of Hortifrut and Chairman of the Naturipe board who will cover the industry’s pressing issues and cast a vision on the uniting efforts necessary to make blueberries the world’s favorite fruit.

On day two of the Convention, Melissa Byland, Walmart’s merchandising director will take the stage in the keynote, ‘A Futuristic Look at Blueberry Growth in Retail’ to share her insights into the future of blueberries. With blueberries projected to reach a staggering 1 billion pounds by 2030, this session will provide an insider’s perspective on the anticipated growth and its implications for the industry.

“We are excited to introduce a lineup of speakers who represent excellence, innovation, and expertise,” stated NABC/USHBC President Kasey Cronquist. “Each speaker offers a distinctive viewpoint, providing our industry audience an exclusive chance to hear from influential leaders in the produce industry who all have a significant stake in the future of blueberries. This year’s convention is going to be packed with insights that promise to inspire and elevate.”

The keynote speakers are part of a robust educational session series at this year’s Blueberry Convention. Other educational sessions will include topics on harvesting, growing consumer demand, farm valuation and a retail panel discussion. For more information on this year’s Blueberry Convention click here.

About the North American Blueberry Council

Since 1965, the North American Blueberry Council (NABC) has been the voice of the blueberry industry in the U.S. and Canada. NABC’s members represent approximately 70% of the North American highbush blueberry crop. NABC was instrumental in the establishment of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHABC), a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Learn more at nabcblues.org.

Related Articles

Produce

Amanda Griffin Appointed as USHBC and NABC’s First-Ever Vice President of Engagement and Education

North American Blueberry Council / U.S. Highbush Blueberry Produce December 20, 2021

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) and North American Blueberry Council (NABC) have appointed Amanda Griffin, a longtime nonprofit education, events and program management executive, as vice president of engagement and education. In this newly created role, Griffin will define, lead and execute day-to-day industry engagement, education and event activities to build awareness and participation for the two councils. 

Produce

Gerard W. Krewer, Whitesbog Preservation Trust Honored with Awards from the North American Blueberry Council

North American Blueberry Council Produce January 20, 2023

A renowned blueberry researcher and an organization focused on preserving the history of the blueberry industry were recently honored with prestigious awards from the North American Blueberry Council (NABC) for their years’ long efforts to support the industry. Gerard W. Krewer earned the Duke Galletta Award that recognizes excellence in blueberry horticultural research; and the Whitesbog Preservation Trust earned the Alex Wetherbee Award that recognizes outstanding contributions to the blueberry industry in marketing and promotion. 