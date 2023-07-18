Little Leaf Farms Hires New Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

DEVENS, Mass. — Little Leaf Farms, the country’s #1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture (CEA), is pleased to announce the appointment of William Hogan as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Hogan brings a wealth of experience and expertise in private equity and strategic financial management to Little Leaf Farms. With a track record of success in driving financial performance and maximizing operational efficiency, his appointment underscores the company’s commitment to continue to enhance its leadership team as it moves into its next stage of growth.

“Bill’s appointment as our new CFO is a significant milestone for Little Leaf Farms,” said Paul Sellew, CEO and Founder of Little Leaf Farms. “His extensive background in private equity and financial leadership will be instrumental in supporting our growth trajectory and enhancing our position as an industry leader. We are excited to have Bill join our team and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make to our organization.”

Hogan’s professional journey spans over two decades, during which he has held various key positions in successful private equity sponsored companies. His experience includes successfully leading financial operations, executing strategic initiatives and driving profitability for companies across diverse industries.

“I am thrilled to join the Little Leaf Farms team at this pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Hogan. “Little Leaf Farms is revolutionizing the CEA industry with its commitment to sustainable farming practices and delivering high-quality, locally-grown lettuce. I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at Little Leaf Farms and contribute to the company’s continued success.”

As Executive Vice President and CFO, Hogan will play a critical role in overseeing Little Leaf Farms’ financial operations, including strategic planning, budgeting and forecasting. He will leverage his expertise in financial management to further strengthen the company’s financial position and support its ambitious expansion plans.

Little Leaf Farms recently announced plans to open its second greenhouse in Pennsylvania, which will be the company’s fifth greenhouse in total, and will increase its retail presence to nearly 5,000 grocery stores across the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast regions. The company also projects to break $100 million in retail sales by the end of 2023.

For more information on Little Leaf Farms, visit littleleaffarms.com.

About Little Leaf Farms

Little Leaf Farms is on a mission to transform the way food is grown through peri-urban agricultural practices that are rebuilt for the modern world. Using advanced greenhouse technologies, Little Leaf Farms is growing fresh, sustainably farmed lettuce 365 days a year. Little Leaf Farms utilizes captured rainwater, natural sunlight that shines through high transmission glass, and solar-powered energy in their precise, soil-less hydroponic farming. The crispy, flavorful baby greens are harvested without ever touching human hands and are never treated with chemical pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides. For more information, visit littleleaffarms.com or @littleleaffarms.