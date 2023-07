After 94 years of business in South Dakota, Valley Queen Cheese is a staple in the agriculture industry.

Its founders, the Nef and Gozenbach families, will be honored as the Governor’s Ag Ambassadors for 2023.

Annelies Seffrood, granddaughter of co-founder Alfred Nef, talked dairy on In the Moment. She discusses the cows, milk and team that come together to create Valley Queen’s products.

