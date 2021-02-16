Valley Queen Cheese to Implement Orbis MES from Dairy.com, Extending Commitment to Excellence

FRISCO, Texas — Valley Queen Cheese, a modern, high quality cheese, whey and other dairy product manufacturer in South Dakota, has selected Orbis from Dairy.com as its MES solution. Once implemented, the Orbis application suite will centralize the plant’s data and provide complete visibility across the entire facility.

“Creating that ‘Single Source of Truth’ will allow us to send a consistent message out to our teams,” said Nathan Bass, Senior Manager of Manufacturing at Valley Queen Cheese. “When we’re putting critical KPI’s and performance metrics out in front of them, we’ll know everyone is looking at the same data. Even better – we didn’t have to go back and build this from the ground up, Orbis already had a lot of functionality pre-built that we can just customize to our facility. That was the biggest thing, [Orbis and Dairy.com’s] familiarity with dairy in general.”

Dairy.com CEO Scott Sexton noted, “It’s exciting to see Valley Queen Cheese chose Orbis as its MES solution. Using Orbis, Valley Queen and other companies can prevent product loss, evaluate operating performance, improve quality, trace product flows, and monitor utilities consumption. As part of the process, we conduct annual plant audits to ensure the software and processes, delivering bottom line savings.”

Orbis MES Ltd. was established in 1998 and acquired by Dairy.com in 2020 to broaden the suite of manufacturing technology and expertise. Orbis focuses exclusively on the application of MES Solutions in the Food and Beverage industries. We work with companies to help optimize their processes and drive toward zero loss manufacturing. Orbis has an experienced team of technologists, process engineers and project managers with food and beverage domain expertise serving a global customer base. Learn more at http://www.orbismes.com/

Valley Queen Cheese was founded in 1929 by Alfred Nef and Alfred Gonzenbach. Valley Queen annually converts 1.5 billion pounds of milk into a variety of natural cheeses, dried lactose, WPC80 and anhydrous milk fat. These products are sold to some of the best-known food companies in the world. For more information, visit www.valleyqueen.com.

For more information on how Orbis MES can enable zero loss manufacturing in your plant, register for our upcoming webinar with IDFA on Tuesday, February 23 at 12pm CST. Register at: https://www.dairy.com/journey-to-zero-loss/