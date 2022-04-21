Valley Queen Cheese Announces Largest Expansion In Its History

A three-year, $195 million expansion is coming to Valley Queen Cheese in northeast South Dakota.

It’s the biggest investment in the Milbank company’s 93-year history and will increase processing capacity by 50 percent.

The project is set to break ground in May and be fully operational by January 2025. It includes plans to increase annual cheese production capacity by 125 million pounds and create additional dairy milk processing capacity of 3 million pounds.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Sioux Falls Business