Freeport Company First Maine Retailer to Join Initiative Supporting Local Organic Dairy Brands and Farms

THE TIMES RECORD Dairy April 21, 2022

Royal River Natural Foods is the first Maine retailer to officially join the Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership’s efforts to support local organic dairy brands and organic dairy farms.

The partnership, launched earlier this year through the efforts of Stonyfield Organic co-founder Gary Hirshberg, hopes to encourage consumers to increase their weekly purchases of organic dairy brands with the goal of providing area dairy farms with the demand they need to remain financially viable.

Royal River Natural Foods, located in Freeport, has committed to promoting organic dairy brands that include Balfour Farm, Grace Pond Farm, Misty Brook, Neighborly Farms, Organic Valley, Stonyfield Organic, Straw’s Farm, The Milkhouse, Tide Mill Organic Farm, LLC, and Wolfe’s Neck Center for Education and the Environment.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: THE TIMES RECORD

