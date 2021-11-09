For Sustainability Day, Stonyfield Organic Announces It Will Have 100% Renewable Electricity at Its Londonderry Manufacturing Facility by the End of 2022

LONDONDERRY, N.H.– On Sustainability Day, Stonyfield Organic, the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, is announced a key milestone in its climate efforts: a new commitment to use 100% renewable electricity at its Londonderry, New Hampshire manufacturing facility by the end of 2022, ahead of schedule, through its purchase of renewable energy credits (RECs) and by supporting the construction of seven new solar projects in New Hampshire, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Stonyfield Organic is good on purpose: the brand was born out of a farming school that taught sustainable farming practices and today, its mission is still health – healthy food, healthy people, healthy planet, healthy business.

In June 2021, Stonyfield Organic announced new sustainability goals, including a commitment to 100% renewable electricity supply for its Londonderry, NH manufacturing facility by 2025, 100% renewable electricity for its dairy supply chain by 2025 and a carbon positive dairy supply chain by 2030. Stonyfield Organic has made significant headway in the last three months and has focused efforts on its carbon emission reduction work, allowing Stonyfield Organic to meet its goal for the Londonderry, NH manufacturing facility early by three years. To achieve this, New Hampshire-based Stonyfield Organic is supporting the construction of seven new solar projects, which will replace non-renewable sources of electricity, enabling the utilities to sell renewable electricity and allowing Stonyfield Organic to purchase the RECs created by three of the solar facilities.

“Transitioning our manufacturing facility in Londonderry, NH and the family farms we source from to renewable energy sources is a key part of how we get to our science-based target to reduce our emissions 30% by 2030. We’re excited to take this first step towards 100% renewable energy for our Londonderry, NH manufacturing facility ahead of schedule, so we can turn our focus to supporting the farms from which we source our milk directly in making this transition next,” said Britt Lundgren, Director of Sustainable and Organic Agriculture at Stonyfield Organic.

In New Hampshire, Stonyfield Organic has teamed up with Aligned Climate Capital, the project owner, and GSSG Solar, LLC, the project developer, to help bring four of these solar projects to life. These solar projects are under construction and are currently expected to be operational by January 2022. Through construction and operation, the projects will create new construction jobs and potentially spur local economic development, furthering Stonyfield Organic’s mission of a healthy planet and healthy people. Two of the sites, located in Loudon, NH and Conway, NH, are located on land owned by private residents and the lease payments are helping them keep the land in their families. The other two sites are in Nashua, NH. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, New Hampshire is ranked 41st out of the 50 states in terms of deployed solar, and solar accounts for less than 1% of the State’s electricity. These projects will help the State improve the availability of solar power as part of total energy generated.

“We are proud to collaborate with Stonyfield, Aligned Climate Capital and local New Hampshire landowners on these important projects. Stonyfield’s thoughtful commitment to sustainability was critical in the realization of these projects and a further testament to their contribution to the New Hampshire economy,” states Tomakin Archambault, CEO of GSSG Solar, LLC

“Aligned is very excited to be collaborating with Stonyfield to bring clean energy to the Granite State,” said Brendan Bell, Chief Operating Officer of Aligned Climate Capital. “Stonyfield is showing that solar power is not only good for the environment, it is also smart business in New Hampshire.”

In the Midwest, Stonyfield Organic has teamed up with OneEnergy Renewables, a leading solar energy developer, to support three projects that will sell electricity to local rural electric cooperatives. Rushford Village Solar, Stockton Solar and Stromland Solar represent an investment of over $8 million, and will generate cost-effective electricity for the rural communities of Fillmore and Winona Counties in Minnesota and Buffalo County, Wisconsin. The land around the panels will be either grazed by sheep or planted to pollinator prairie habitat. The land to host the projects will be leased from local farm families and municipalities and will generate reliable income over the project life for the landowner partners. About one third of electricity in the broader region is generated by coal; these solar projects will allow the rural electric cooperatives who are buying the electricity to rely less on coal and other imported forms of electricity and more on local renewable electricity. These projects are currently projected to start commercial operations in November 2021 and the sale of renewable energy credits (RECs) to Stonyfield Organic will start in December 2021.

“OneEnergy is honored to work with Stonyfield to help it become renewably powered. These projects would not have been possible without Stonyfield’s long-term commitment, and we especially appreciate their enthusiasm and support for the innovative land use practices we are implementing on the land surrounding the panels at each of these projects. We are grateful to Stonyfield for their support, as well as all who have contributed to the success of the Stockton, Rushford Village and Stromland Solar projects,” said Eric Udelhofen, Development Director, OneEnergy Renewables.

“Working on these projects with Stonyfield and OneEnergy, two organizations focused on healthy people and a healthy planet, has been a natural fit,” said Charles Wheeler, CEO of GREC. “Environmental health is a top priority for us, and that goes hand in hand with being responsible stewards of the land our projects occupy. It’s a privilege to contribute to admirable clean energy goals, while also supporting native ecosystems and local livestock with the pollinator-friendly vegetation and pasture mix planted around the solar panels.”

By separately leveraging its electricity load and converting that revenue into buying power, Stonyfield Organic can support new renewable energy developments both locally and nationally, as well as reduce costs overall and support more renewables. The RECs will enable Stonyfield Organic to attain 75% renewable electricity for the Londonderry, NH manufacturing facility. Stonyfield Organic is actively looking for additional impactful projects and sustainable energy programs to attain the remaining 25% by the end of 2022.

About Stonyfield Organic

As the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield Organic believes that taking care of organic farmers, cows, and their life’s work will produce healthy food, healthy businesses, and a healthy planet. Stonyfield Organic, a Certified B-Corp, is also making a difference by helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply Program and Wolfe’s Neck Organic Training Program as well as #PlayFree, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from toxic persistent pesticides in outdoor spaces across the country.