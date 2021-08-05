Side Delights Potatoes Provide Shoppers With Cooler Cooking Alternatives in Warm Weather

Newport Beach, CA – Side Delights® is offering summer solutions for shoppers to help keep kitchens cool and recipes fresh.

Since the summer season began, recent headlines have focused on the record-breaking heat. On August 1st, the Weather Service predicted that most of the US would likely continue to see above-average temperatures for the rest of the summer1.

“While warm weather brings barbecues and beach trips, consumers are looking for ways to avoid cooking in a hot kitchen,” noted Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Side Delights® offers solutions with ‘cool-kitchen’ preparable products and refreshing recipes.”

Side Delights® Steamables and Bakeables potato products are microwavable to help home chefs get a hot meal on the table without heating the house. Both Steamables and Bakeables are triple-washed potatoes that can be microwaved safely in the bag and are ready to eat in eight minutes without an oven or stove. “For cooler evenings and air-conditioned kitchens, consumers can take a tasty twist on traditional potato salads. Try our refreshing quick and healthy Greek potato salad using a three or five-pound bag of Side Delights Farmer’s Table Organic Russet potatoes,” Triou added.

The Side Delights® website also offers summer recipes with no kitchen required, such as Grilled Potato and Arugula Salad or Potato Vegetable Bake on the Grill.

For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.com and GrownWhereItMatters.com

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), Sun-Glo of Idaho, Inc. (Sugar City, ID) and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).