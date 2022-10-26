Unipro Foodservice Hosts Successful Fall Conference In West Palm Beach

Atlanta – UniPro Foodservice, Inc. hosted more than 1,200 foodservice professionals in West Palm Beach, Florida. UniPro’s Fall Conference was held at the Palm Beach Convention Center from October 17 through October 19, 2022. “The overwhelming success of our Fall Conference is indicative of the positive growth and momentum we’re experiencing in all segments of the industry. Our Distributor Members and valued Suppliers are committed to continuing to increase the share of market our independents represent today,” said UniPro CEO Bob Stewart.

The agenda comprised daily purchasing sessions, a presentation by UniPro’s senior executives, and evening social functions, including an event at the landmark E.R. Bradley’s. The first event in 2023 will be UniPro’s operations/logistics-oriented PFL/SCOPE Conference in Austin from February 19 to 21, 2023, followed by the Spring Conference which will take place in Nashville from March 27 to 29, 2023.

About UniPro:

Headquartered in Atlanta, UniPro Foodservice is the nation’s largest foodservice distribution cooperative. With more than 400 Members, we provide nationwide access to exclusive programs and opportunities with the country’s premier Suppliers and service providers to every segment of the industry.

