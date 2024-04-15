UniPro Congratulates Legacy Member and Supplier Award Winners at Spring Marketplace

ATLANTA – The Tampa Marriott Water Street, Tampa, Florida, was the site of the recent 2024 Legacy Spring Marketplace.

“Our Tampa Spring Legacy Division Marketplace was a BIG success celebrating the accomplishments of 2023 while recognizing both Distributor Member and Supplier Member awards. We had fun while engaging everyone into the new expanded UniPro family of over 460 Distributors with exciting new programs, many of our staff experts on hand, and, of course, a toast to the accomplishments of the former Legacy team who are now part of a much bigger family.

Thanks for all the testimonials as to how well we are all coming together to drive even more mutual success. We look forward to both our UniPro Partners Plus Summer Conference this July 9-11 in Kansas City and the Fall Conference in Orlando September 23-25 where the entire UniPro combined family will gather to further celebrate and drive Unified Strength>Independent Solutions,” said UniPro CEO, Bob Stewart.

The annual Awards Luncheon recognized key Distributor Members and Supplier Partners.

The 2023 Legacy Member Award Winners are:

Legacy Award : Baily International of Atlanta

: Baily International of Atlanta Distributor Member Choice : Chefler Foods

: Chefler Foods Leadership Award : What Chefs Want

: What Chefs Want Most Engaged : Cedar Farms, Inc.

: Cedar Farms, Inc. Driver Award : Johnson Bros. Bakery Supply, Inc.

: Johnson Bros. Bakery Supply, Inc. Charger Award : A. Oliveri & Sons, Inc.

: A. Oliveri & Sons, Inc. Rookie of the Year : Botticelli Foods, LLC

: Botticelli Foods, LLC Outstanding Member :

: Terrific Deal, Inc.

Victory Foodservice Distributors Corp.

Testa Produce, Inc.

Buchmann Eggs, Inc.

The 2023 Legacy Supplier Award Winners are:

Legacy Award : Cavendish Farms Operations, Inc.

: Cavendish Farms Operations, Inc. Leadership Award : General Mills Foodservice

: General Mills Foodservice Most Engaged : Schreiber Foods, Inc.

: Schreiber Foods, Inc. Driver Award : Stratas Foods

: Stratas Foods Charger Award : Sugar Foods Corporation

: Sugar Foods Corporation Business Service Provider : The Food Connector

: The Food Connector Outstanding Supplier : Healthy Brand Oils AIFG/Atlantic Beverage Lactalis Foodservice Prima Foods, Inc.

:

We offer our congratulations to all the winners!

About UniPro Foodservice:

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. is the leading foodservice distribution network in the United States, comprising more than 460 companies, each marketing the products and services provided by UniPro Foodservice. UniPro today is a combination of 14 former groups that have merged and come together over the years providing unified strength and independent solutions to all our Members and partners.