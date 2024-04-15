Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Emergency Rule to Further Protect Florida Livestock from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In addition to previously issued safety protocols and polices, and in response to USDA confirmed cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in domestic livestock in eight states, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued Emergency Rule 5CER24-4. The Emergency Rule imposes specific restrictions on the importation of cattle into Florida to prevent the spread of HPAI, commonly known in livestock as Bovine Associated Influenza A Syndrome (H5N1). There have been no detections of HPAI in any livestock in Florida.

“This emergency rule is a critical step in protecting Florida’s livestock and the health of our citizens,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “We are committed to working collaboratively with federal, state, and industry partners to mitigate the risks posed by Bovine Associated Influenza A Syndrome and ensure the continued safety and integrity of Florida’s agriculture industry, which has a more than $180 billion annual impact and supports more than 2.5 million jobs.”

Emergency Rule 5CER24-4 imposes the following temporary restrictions:

No cattle exposed to or infected with Bovine Associated Influenza A Syndrome may be imported into Florida.

No lactating dairy cattle from states with suspected or confirmed cases of Bovine Associated Influenza A Syndrome may be imported into Florida.

Non-lactating dairy cattle from states with suspected or confirmed cases must be accompanied by a valid Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection completed no more than 10 days prior to importation.

“Florida is at lower risk for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in domestic livestock as we are net exporters of cattle and import few lactating dairy cattle,” said Dr. Michael Short, State Veterinarian and Director of the Division of Animal Industry. “This emergency rule is yet another layer of security that Commissioner Wilton Simpson is putting into place to protect the health of Florida’s livestock and poultry.”

Emergency Rule 5CER24-4 is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

Bovine Associated Influenza A Syndrome (H5N1) is a highly contagious disease with detrimental effects on the health and milk production of dairy cattle. Given the rapidly evolving nature of this disease, stringent biosecurity measures are essential to contain its spread and mitigate its impact. It is critically important that farmers practice good biosecurity measures. Producers with concerns should reach out to their veterinarian, State Animal Health Official, and/or Area Veterinarian in Charge.

If an animal is displaying signs of illness or tests positive for HPAI, the animal should be separated from other animals on the farm and heightened biosecurity measures should be taken to ensure HPAI does not spread to other species. Additionally, farmers are advised to avoid housing multiple species of animals together at any time. More specific information on biosecurity practices are available:

Learn more about HPAI in domestic livestock here.

For more information about Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FDACS.gov.