Roly Poly Bakery Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg Ingredient in Multigrain Bread

Roly Poly Bakery of New Britain, CT is recalling its 20 ounce loafs of Roly Poly multigrain bread because the product contains undeclared egg product. People who have allergies to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Roly Poly Multigrain Bread was sold at Roly Poly Bakery, at Polmart, CT, New Britain Market Place, CT , Bernat’s Deli, MA and Golemo’s Market, MA.

The product comes in 20-ounce clear plastic bag marked with product information on top and bar-coded part number 5005-8723 on the bottom and was purchased prior to 04/11/2024.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during an audit that a production employee used an egg wash instead of water to apply sunflower or oat ingredients on external product’s surface.

Production of the product has been suspended until CT Consumer Protection and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 20 ounce loafs of Roly Poly multigrain bread are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-860-229-5109 between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm.