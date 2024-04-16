Revol Greens Will Now Be Available at Dollar General

The greenhouse-cultivated greens company is partnering with Dollar General to bring more produce to more people.

As summer approaches, we’re looking forward to peak salad season when grocery store produce is at its finest and a cool, crisp meal absolutely hits the spot. But for some folks, shopping for fresh produce is harder than it should be.

Food deserts are areas where access to fresh produce can be difficult. The U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies food deserts based on census data, focusing on areas that are low-income and low-access (LILA)—meaning a neighborhood meets the Department of Treasury’s New Markets Tax Credit program definition based on the poverty rate or median family income, and the people who live in the area must travel a certain distance to get to a supermarket or grocery store.1

