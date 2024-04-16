California Artichoke Festival Announces the Search for the 2024 Artichoke Queen

California, USA – The California Artichoke Festival is proud to announce its annual search for the 2024 Artichoke Queen. This esteemed competition celebrates young women who demonstrate academic excellence, community involvement, and a passion for the state’s favorite thistle, the artichoke.

Competition Details:

Age Group: Miss Division, ages 18-24 (College-Age)

Prizes:

1st Place: $1,000 Scholarship and a crate of artichokes

2nd Place: $500 Scholarship and a crate of artichokes

3rd Place: $250 Scholarship and a crate of artichokes

Application Deadline: May 7

Eligibility Requirements:

Candidates must be currently attending or have graduated from a college, university, or trade school with a minimum GPA of 3.0.

Applicants should possess a thorough knowledge of artichokes, the history of the artichoke festival, and the legacy of the first Artichoke Queen, which will be assessed during the interview process.

Competition Phases:

Before the Festival: Candidates will submit applications by May 7, followed by a private interview to select the top 10 finalists. Candidates will engage in discussions about their personal motivations, their understanding of artichokes, and their vision for representing the festival.

During the Festival: Activities will include a themed Fun Fashion show, a 60-second on-stage pitch, presentation of short videos, formal wear, and a community spotlight segment. The event culminates in the crowning ceremony.

Duties of the Artichoke Queen: The winner will assume various responsibilities, including year-round communication with the festival committee, participation in parades, and crowning the next queen.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit https://artichokefestival.org/california-artichoke-queen/ to apply and access further details about the competition requirements.

About the Festival:

The California Artichoke Festival is an annual event celebrating the artichoke, a vital part of California’s agricultural heritage, and promotes artichoke farming across the state. The festival features food, fun, and education for all ages, with a focus on the community and sustainability.