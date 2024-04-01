UniPro Foodservice Honors Key Distributor Members and Member of the Year at Annual Spring Conference

ATLANTA – The Gaylord National, National Harbor, Maryland, was the site of UniPro’s 2024 Spring Conference, with more than 1,300 people in attendance.

At the annual Awards Luncheon, UniPro recognized its key Distributor Members.

“Our Distributor Members are the lifeblood of our cooperative, and we welcome the opportunity to recognize those Members who have demonstrated outstanding growth and support of the cooperative and our initiatives,” said UniPro CEO Bob Stewart.

Twelve UniPro Members were recognized for their exceptional accomplishments and growth, for their dedicated participation in all UniPro programs, and for their strong commitment to the UniPro organization. The 2023 UniPro Key Distributors of the Year are:

Associated Food Stores – Salt Lake City, UT

Brown Foodservice – Louisa, KY

Cash-Wa Distributing – Kearney, NE

Katsiroubas Bros. – Hyde Park, MA

Latina Boulevard Foods – Cheektowaga, NY

Martin Bros. Distributing Co. Inc. – Cedar Falls, IA

Northern Lights Foodservice – Fort Dodge, IA

S&W Wholesale Foods – Hammond, LA

Saval Foodservice – Elkridge, MD

Vitco Foods – Ontario, CA

Wagner Foodservice – Glen Burnie, MD

Worldwide Produce – Los Angeles, CA

Following the Key Distributor Awards, the UniPro Member of the Year Award for 2023 was presented.

The award recognized the winner’s overall results compared to the prior year, their commitment to the UniPro organization and dedicated participation across all programs, and their impact on the foodservice industry. The award was presented to:

2023 UniPro Member of the Year: Driscoll Foods – Wayne, NJ

About UniPro Foodservice:

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. is the leading foodservice distribution network in the United States, comprising more than 475 companies, each marketing the products and services provided by UniPro Foodservice. UniPro today is a combination of 14 former groups that have merged and come together over the years providing unified strength and independent solutions to all our Members and partners.