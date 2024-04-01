Texas Rangers, Delaware North Announce Additions to Hospitality Program and Introduce New Specialty Retail Items for 2024 Season at Globe Life Field

Arlington, Texas – The Texas Rangers and Delaware North, the foodservice and retail partner at Globe Life Field, today unveiled several additions for the upcoming 2024 MLB season. The lineup includes an array of new menu items and exciting new retail collections in partnership with local and premium vendors.

“After a thrilling conclusion to last season, our team worked closely with the Rangers to continue the momentum in planning for the 2024 season,” said Casey Rapp, Delaware North’s general manager at Globe Life Field. “There’s a great variety of new menu items on deck, along with exciting new retail collections that offer something for every Rangers fan.”

New menu items available throughout general concession locations include:

The Boomstick Triple Play: A new take on the Texas Rangers’ classic 2-foot feast, this version features two Nolan Ryan Beef patties topped with Rico’s Nacho Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles and served on an 8-inch bun; a foot-long Texas Chili Company hot dog topped with Texas Chili Company chili, Rico’s Nacho Cheese, grilled onion and jalapenos; and a towering helping of Tostitos tortilla chips, topped with chili, nacho cheese, grilled onions and jalapenos. Available at the Texas 24” stand at Section 132 for $32.99.

A new take on the Texas Rangers’ classic 2-foot feast, this version features two Nolan Ryan Beef patties topped with Rico’s Nacho Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles and served on an 8-inch bun; a foot-long Texas Chili Company hot dog topped with Texas Chili Company chili, Rico’s Nacho Cheese, grilled onion and jalapenos; and a towering helping of Tostitos tortilla chips, topped with chili, nacho cheese, grilled onions and jalapenos. Available at the Texas 24” stand at Section 132 for $32.99. Texas Tacos: Rangers red crunchy taco shells lined with a soft flour tortilla and choice of classic taco meat or grilled chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and choice of salsa verde or salsa roja. Available in concession stands at Sections 17, 106 and 226 for $14.99.

Rangers red crunchy taco shells lined with a soft flour tortilla and choice of classic taco meat or grilled chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and choice of salsa verde or salsa roja. Available in concession stands at Sections 17, 106 and 226 for $14.99. Korean Pork Steamed Buns: Slow Cooked Korean Style Pulled Pork in a pillowy soft-steamed Bao bun, topped with a fresh cilantro slaw and an Unagi sauce and spicy mayo drizzle. Available in concession stands at Sections 124 and 230 for $15.99.

Slow Cooked Korean Style Pulled Pork in a pillowy soft-steamed Bao bun, topped with a fresh cilantro slaw and an Unagi sauce and spicy mayo drizzle. Available in concession stands at Sections 124 and 230 for $15.99. Meatball Garlic Knot Sliders: Classic Italian-style meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and served on buttery garlic knots topped with parmesan cheese. Available in concessions at Sections CL23, 133 and 230 for $17.99 for three sliders.

Classic Italian-style meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and served on buttery garlic knots topped with parmesan cheese. Available in concessions at Sections CL23, 133 and 230 for $17.99 for three sliders. Ranchero Chile Relleno Dawwg: A Texas Chili All-Angus Beef hot dog is split and stuffed with queso chihuahua, wrapped first in a roasted banana pepper and then in strips of bacon. Grilled to perfection, served on a fresh Martin’s potato roll and topped with grilled onions. Available in concession stands at Sections 121 and 225 for $15.99.

A Texas Chili All-Angus Beef hot dog is split and stuffed with queso chihuahua, wrapped first in a roasted banana pepper and then in strips of bacon. Grilled to perfection, served on a fresh Martin’s potato roll and topped with grilled onions. Available in concession stands at Sections 121 and 225 for $15.99. Chicken Empanadas: Handmade empanadas filled with tender, flavorful chicken, fried to golden perfection and served with salsa roja and Tostitos tortilla chips. Available in concessions at Sections 108 and 225 for $14.99.

New hospitality partner and additional items from returning favorites

Whataburger, the iconic Texas-based burger chain known for its bold flavors and Goodness 24/7 has a new location at Globe Life Field near Section 105. The ballpark outpost will feature many of the beloved brand’s classic menu items, including the #1 Whataburger – made with a toasted 5-inch bun, 100% fresh never-frozen beef patty, Original Mustard, lettuce, tomato and pickles, as well as Whataburger’s golden French Fries, crispy Onion Rings and creamy Shakes.

the iconic Texas-based burger chain known for its bold flavors and Goodness 24/7 has a new location at Globe Life Field near Section 105. The ballpark outpost will feature many of the beloved brand’s classic menu items, including the #1 Whataburger – made with a toasted 5-inch bun, 100% fresh never-frozen beef patty, Original Mustard, lettuce, tomato and pickles, as well as Whataburger’s golden French Fries, crispy Onion Rings and creamy Shakes. Golden Chick , which has had a presence in Globe Life Field since it opened in 2020, will now offer a Chicken & Waffle Taco – featuring a Golden Chick classic chicken tender, fried to perfection and drizzled with a sweet and tangy honey sriracha sauce. Served on a fresh waffle “taco” and topped with bacon bits for the perfect finishing touch. Available at the Golden Chick stand at Section 128 for $14.99 for two.

, which has had a presence in Globe Life Field since it opened in 2020, will now offer a Chicken & Waffle Taco – featuring a Golden Chick classic chicken tender, fried to perfection and drizzled with a sweet and tangy honey sriracha sauce. Served on a fresh waffle “taco” and topped with bacon bits for the perfect finishing touch. Available at the Golden Chick stand at Section 128 for $14.99 for two. Arlington Eats , which is located near Section 101, will again on a rotating basis feature Arlington-based restaurants Ella B’s Restaurant, Prince Lebanese Grill, Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery, The Tin Cup and Cartel Tacos, along with newcomers Shrimp Doc and TJ’s Catfish & Wings. Arlington Eats will be open for all home games in 2024.

, which is located near Section 101, will again on a rotating basis feature Arlington-based restaurants Ella B’s Restaurant, Prince Lebanese Grill, Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery, The Tin Cup and Cartel Tacos, along with newcomers Shrimp Doc and TJ’s Catfish & Wings. Arlington Eats will be open for all home games in 2024. Hurtado Barbecue, which made its debut at Arlington Eats in 2022 and became the official barbecue partner at Globe Life Field in 2023 with a standalone location at Section 141, will offer the Milanesa Taco. One of the most popular menu items at their restaurant, the taco features chicken-fried brisket, served with creamy gravy and chile de arbol in a warm flour tortilla. Due the popularity a second “Express” location will be added in the Upper Concourse near section 201. This location will be added later in April.

Retail locations introduce new collections for 2024 season

Delaware North’s retail team has several new collections making their debut at Globe Life Field for the upcoming season.

New product highlights include:

Rangers Gold Collection Merchandise: Specially designed Gold Collection merchandise, commemorating the Rangers’ 2023 World Series Championship, will be available at the Grand Slam Team Store. This exclusive collection includes a special white jersey, blue baseball cap – fitted, adjustable and snap options – T-shirts and a variety of novelty items, such as lapel pins, magnets, decals, pennants, pint and shot glasses, tumblers, koozies, fan chains and stance socks.

Specially designed Gold Collection merchandise, commemorating the Rangers’ 2023 World Series Championship, will be available at the Grand Slam Team Store. This exclusive collection includes a special white jersey, blue baseball cap – fitted, adjustable and snap options – T-shirts and a variety of novelty items, such as lapel pins, magnets, decals, pennants, pint and shot glasses, tumblers, koozies, fan chains and stance socks. Onward Reserve: Known for designs that mix laid-back southern hospitality with world class retail, this collection will feature a custom-designed champ trophy pattern printed polo, baseball bat polo, performance hoodie and more.

Known for designs that mix laid-back southern hospitality with world class retail, this collection will feature a custom-designed champ trophy pattern printed polo, baseball bat polo, performance hoodie and more. Kendra Scott: The popular Texas-based jewelry designer’s collection will include a variety of luxury items, such as chain necklaces and bracelets, pendants, stud earrings and drop earrings with options of ruby, cobalt and opal stones.

The popular Texas-based jewelry designer’s collection will include a variety of luxury items, such as chain necklaces and bracelets, pendants, stud earrings and drop earrings with options of ruby, cobalt and opal stones. Lele Sadoughi: A quintessential accessory brand known for creating quality pieces, this collection will include two styles of beautifully embellished headbands.

A quintessential accessory brand known for creating quality pieces, this collection will include two styles of beautifully embellished headbands. Solar eclipse : This high-quality, eco-friendly accessory brand is introducing whimsical Texas-centric hair clips, featuring Texas star, hot sauce bottle, cowboy boot, blue bonnet and horseshoe claw clips.

: This high-quality, eco-friendly accessory brand is introducing whimsical Texas-centric hair clips, featuring Texas star, hot sauce bottle, cowboy boot, blue bonnet and horseshoe claw clips. The Wild Collective : A lifestyle brand with a focus on blending fashion-forward trends with sportswear, items offered include sequin crop tops and jackets, oversized crewneck sweaters, rhinestone-embellished concert tees and more.

: A lifestyle brand with a focus on blending fashion-forward trends with sportswear, items offered include sequin crop tops and jackets, oversized crewneck sweaters, rhinestone-embellished concert tees and more. Pillbox: Maker of high-quality wooden baseball bats and goods, the ballpark collection includes laser-engraved bats featuring Texas Rangers details and player names. The mural series, featuring Globe Life Field, Semien, Garcia or Seager, will also be available.

Maker of high-quality wooden baseball bats and goods, the ballpark collection includes laser-engraved bats featuring Texas Rangers details and player names. The mural series, featuring Globe Life Field, Semien, Garcia or Seager, will also be available. Peter Millar: Known for their luxury performance sportswear, this collection features performance polos, ¼-zip vests, lava wash hoodies and custom All-Star Game print belts.

About Delaware North

Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North’s vision is to delight guests by creating the world’s best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.