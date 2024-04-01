PAR Technology’s Punchh Selected as Loyalty Platform Provider for Wendy’s

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. — ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology leader and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, today announced that Wendy’s®, the iconic fast-food chain known for its fresh, never-frozen beef and signature square burgers, has selected PAR’s industry-leading loyalty and offer solution, PAR Punchh®, to advance its already successful loyalty program into the next generation of customer engagement.

Wendy’s will leverage PAR Punchh’s AI-driven platform and Punchh Enterprise Support to enhance its loyalty program for customers who visit any of their nearly 6,500 locations across the United States and Canada. With PAR Punchh’s advanced loyalty expertise and personalization engine, Wendy’s aims to advance its loyalty program with best-in-class gamified experiences, targeted offers designed to bring great food for a great value to its customers, and exclusive promotions tailored to individual customer preferences.

The open architecture of PAR Punchh ensures seamless integration into Wendy’s existing app and online ordering systems, optimizing their technology stack for both current and future operations. This integration will enhance the omni-channel experience, digitally and at the restaurant.

In collaboration with PAR Punchh’s team of loyalty strategists, Wendy’s will craft a comprehensive strategy, aiming to elevate the guest experience and drive customer satisfaction.

“Loyalty is not a feature, it’s an outcome – driving more customer lifetime value. We believe that coupling our technology with our skilled team of loyalty strategists not only gives brands the tools to build guest loyalty, but also puts us in the driver seat with them to deliver results,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “The partnership we’re building with Wendy’s is going to help cultivate their ability to deepen relationships with their fans and stand out. Blending their iconic brand offerings with cutting-edge solutions is a winning combo!”

This collaboration is the latest example of PAR’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive revenue and foster strong, meaningful connections with guests. Over 200 global enterprises in 20 countries, including brands like Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY), and Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC, rely on PAR Punchh to boost revenue by fostering strong customer relationships.

