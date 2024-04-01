ChowNow Expands its Online Ordering and Marketing Tools for Restaurants with the Acquisition of Cuboh

LOS ANGELES — ChowNow, the leading online ordering and marketing platform for independent restaurants, announced the acquisition of Cuboh, a prominent startup specializing in streamlining online orders for the restaurant industry. This strategic move is set to enhance ChowNow’s robust suite of digital tools, further empowering independent restaurants to thrive in a competitive digital landscape.

One Comprehensive Off-Premise Solution for Restaurants

Restaurant operators with a substantial off-premise business typically juggle a half dozen or more digital platforms, each with their own fees, protocols, hardware, passwords, and required training. Now, the combined ChowNow + Cuboh solution integrates them all into one easy-to-use interface with no hidden fees or exorbitant commissions while mitigating the potential for costly order errors from using multiple systems.

Founded with the vision to simplify online order management, Cuboh has distinguished itself in the restaurant technology space. Its platform consolidates orders from various food delivery services into a single, manageable interface, improving operational efficiency, and reducing errors. The acquisition will allow ChowNow to integrate these capabilities, offering a seamless operational experience to its restaurant partners. Restaurants already using Cuboh will now have access to ChowNow’s premium suite of products, including ChowNow Pro, Order Better Network, the commission-free ChowNow marketplace, and Flex Delivery.

“Operators are continuing to expand their off-premise business to meet customer demand, however it’s complex for their teams to manage,” says Chris Webb, CEO of ChowNow. “We’re looking forward to offering our partners a complete digital platform that seamlessly integrates into their POS system, allowing restaurant teams to focus their energy on their craft.”

With the addition of Cuboh, ChowNow’s platform now directly integrates into 14 leading POS systems in North America.

“We started Cuboh with a simple mission: to help restaurants digitize their operations in an efficient, affordable way,” said Juan Orrego, co-founder and CEO of Cuboh. “That’s why this opportunity with ChowNow is so exciting for our team. Restaurants can very easily sign up and get everything they need in one place, including a reliable POS integration. This is only the beginning for what’s possible; together, our teams can make a tangible impact on our restaurant partners to help them grow their businesses.”

Following the acquisition this week, ChowNow restructured its organization. The new structure, which includes the integration of the Cuboh team, positions ChowNow for continued growth and innovation.

To learn more about ChowNow, visit their website at chownow.com, download the ChowNow app or check out the latest updates by following @chownow. To learn more about Cuboh and the acquisition, visit get.chownow.com/blog/chownow-and-cuboh.

About ChowNow

ChowNow is a leading online ordering platform and marketing service for local restaurants. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, ChowNow is dedicated to helping local restaurants thrive in the digital age by offering customized online ordering systems and marketing support to expand their customer reach. Since its founding in 2012, ChowNow has processed more than 250 million online orders and saved restaurants $700 million in commission fees. In 2021, ChowNow created the Diner Impact Score, a personalized dollar amount that shows customers how much they’ve saved restaurants by ordering through ChowNow’s commission-free app.

About Cuboh

Founded in 2018, Cuboh is the preferred restaurant solution for online ordering consolidation and Point-Of-Sale (POS) direct integration, allowing independent restaurants to manage and consolidate all orders into one, easy-to-use interface. This means fewer devices, less confusion, and a 99.9% reduction in errors for busy restaurants.