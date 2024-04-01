Sodexo Opens Its New North American Headquarters

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.- Sodexo, Inc., one of the world’s largest employers, announced the grand opening today of its new North American headquarters. Sodexo is relocating its regional headquarters from Gaithersburg, MD after 26 years to North Bethesda’s award-winning, mixed-use neighborhood, Pike & Rose.

“Maryland has served as our North American headquarters for nearly three decades,” said Sarosh Mistry, President and CEO, Sodexo North America. “We look forward to many more years in Maryland as residents, as an employer and as community supporters and volunteers.”

Sodexo’s new office offers employees free parking, flexible space for work, meetings and food demonstrations, an onsite gym, dedicated spaces for parents, wellness and focus rooms. Also within walking distance is a variety of food, shopping, and entertainment options.

“Montgomery County is proud to have been home to Sodexo for over 30 years, and with this new headquarters, we look forward to continuing this relationship for decades to come,” said County Executive Elrich. “Sodexo’s new headquarters at Pike and Rose places them in the heart of the Pike District, accessible to the North Bethesda Metro Station, and neighbors with other global company headquarters in the hospitality and life science industries. Our County’s highly educated and well-trained workforce will continue to benefit Sodexo as a global leader in the food service industry.”

Sodexo employs 435,000 globally – 5,000 employees across 700 client and customer sites in the Washington, DC area – and provides catering, facilities management, and employee benefits to 80 million consumers daily in 45 countries.

Additionally, Sodexo’s Stop Hunger Foundation, created by employees in the U.S. with the goal to end childhood hunger, was awarded $45.3M since its inception in 1996 and more than $20M was granted to DC-area nonprofits alone. Some of nonprofits include Share Our Strength Foundation, Food Recovery Network, Together We Bake, Congressional Hunger Center, Youth Service America, DC Central Kitchen, the Alliance to End Hunger, Montgomery County Business Leaders, Feed the Fridge, Metro DC Hispanic Contractors Community, the Armed Services YMCA, and Manna Food Center.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 45 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food service and valued experiences, in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Additionally, the company indirectly supports additional jobs through its annual purchases of goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social, and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.