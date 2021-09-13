UniPro Foodservice Adds Another New Member

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that they have added another new Member, Valley Distributing of Montana.

Beginning in 1974, Valley Distributing entered the world of food distribution. Early on, the primary focus of Valley Distributing was that of the Pizza and Italian style restaurant market with a continued understanding that the industry will be continuously changing. This change will and does dictate their operations, leading Valley Distributing into an expanded food distribution environment. In 2004, Valley Distributing was purchased by the Eric and Ted Fink Family. At this time, operations and commitments were directed to a “complete full foodservice distributor” and continues to this day. Valley Distributing offers a complete inventory of foodservice products from straws to steaks and everything in between.

Valley Distributing serves and distributes throughout the state of Montana and Northern Wyoming with a continued focus on expansion to benefit their “Valued Customers,” existing as well as future.

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. has more than 400 distributor Member companies operating from more than 900 locations. UniPro’s distributors’ service Operators across the nation in all industry segments with aggregate sales volume exceeding $119 Billion in 2020.