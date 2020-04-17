Unipro Foodservice Honors 2019 Member of the Year and Key Distributor Awards

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has awarded the following Members its top honors for overall participation and results.

The UniPro Member of the Year award recognizes the winner’s overall results compared to the prior year, their commitment to the UniPro organization and dedicated participation across all programs, and their impact on the foodservice industry.

Congratulations to UniPro Member of the Year for 2019: Kuna Foodservice, Dupo, IL

Five UniPro Members were recognized for their exceptional accomplishments and growth, for their dedicated participation in all UniPro programs, and their strong commitment to the UniPro organization.

The 2019 UniPro Key Distributors of the Year are:

Ace Endico Corporation, Brewster, NY

Cash-Wa Distributing, Kearney, NE

City Line Distributors, West Haven, CT

Osborn Brothers, Inc., Gadsden, AL

Upper Lakes Foods, Inc., Cloquet, MN

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. has more than 400 distributor members operating from more than 800 locations. UniPro’s member distributors service operators across the nation in all segments of the industry.