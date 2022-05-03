UniPro Foodservice Adds Another New Member

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce Accardi Foods in Medford, Massachusetts has joined the cooperative effective May 1, 2022.

Accardi Foods has a deep-rooted family history in the food industry, starting with Antonio Accardi emigrating from Sicily to the US in the early 1900s to continue his blending and packaging olive oil trade. The third generation founded a food distribution enterprise in 1972 that developed into Accardi Foods as it is known today. Growing from two employees to over 75, with the fourth generation now also involved, they have become one of New England’s premier food distributors, “Servicing Chefs Who Serve Perfection.”

The company has been the first importer to distribute many premium brands across New England and offers innovative and locally sourced ingredients. “We are committed to providing our customers with quick delivery and product reliability as we continue to service the many fine restaurants, caterers, specialty food stores, and supermarkets of New England.”

Website: https://accardifoods.com

About UniPro Foodservice:

Headquartered in Atlanta, UniPro Foodservice is the nation’s largest network of more than 400 independent foodservice Distributor Members operating from more than 800 locations. UniPro Distributor Members service Operators in all segments of the foodservice market.