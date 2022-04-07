The Multi-Unit Group (MUG) Announces Peterson Retirement and Successor Percival

After two tours and almost twenty years with The Multi-Unit Group (MUG), Spencer Peterson has announced his retirement later this year. “We thank Spencer for his many years of dedicated service and look forward to him working through the transition and spending time with his family and grandkids,” stated UniPro CEO Bob Stewart.

With this news, we’re pleased to announce that Marc Percival has accepted the position of MUG President. Marc has had a long career in foodservice although his career started in finance with Transamerica. Marc transitioned from Transamerica to Sysco, where he worked for over 27 years, beginning with their SYGMA Network, and later moving over into their broadline side of the business where he held a number of executive-level roles, eventually leading the National Accounts Business Development team nationally. After departing Sysco, Marc spent 2 years as COO-Foodservice and Restaurant Channel of Foodbuy, a division of Compass-USA.

“We’re thrilled to have someone of Marc’s caliber join The Multi-Unit Group, especially during such a time of dramatic industry disruption and change which includes many restaurant operators seeking alternative distribution partners,” stated Stewart.

The Multi-Unit Group, along with its Members, serves a number of chains and other foodservice segment operators throughout the US and is also a subsidiary of UniPro Foodservice, the nation’s largest foodservice cooperative.