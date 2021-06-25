UniPro Foodservice Announces Organizational Changes

UniPro Foodservice, the country’s premier foodservice distribution buying group, is pleased to announce several organizational changes effective July 5.

“An important element of our Strategic Plan centers around Organizational Effectiveness, creating a framework that maximizes organizational efficiency and effectiveness, accelerates the achievement of company objectives, and positions the organization for long-term success and support of our Members and Suppliers. In addition to changing our current senior management reporting structure, I’m pleased to announce the following position changes to support the modified structure,” said UniPro CEO, Bob Stewart.

Key organizational changes include:

Tracy Britton, CFO, will assume a new and expanded role as EVP Finance and Administration. In this role, Tracywillbe responsible for Accounting & Finance, Rebate Management, Information Technology, and Human Resource functions.

Keith Durnell, EVP Marketing and Meetings & Conventions, will assume the role of EVP Member Development. Keith and his team will interface with the existing Membership and Suppliers, and will be responsible for overall Membership growth.

Scott Strull, EVP of Member Development, will move to a new and expanded role, EVP Strategic Business Units. All of UniPro’s Strategic Business Units will report to Scott as well as the Meetings & Conventions, and Marketing teams.

Roger Tiberio, Senior Department VP Category Management, will move into a new and expanded role as Senior Vice President Category Management where he will assume overall responsibility for Supplier program development and management functions.

About UniPro Foodservice, Inc.:

UniPro Foodservice has more than 400 distributor Member companies operating from more than 900 locations. UniPro’s distributors service Operators across the nation in all industry segments with aggregate sales volume exceeding $119 Billion in 2020.