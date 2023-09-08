Unipro to Acquire Legacy Foodservice Alliance to Strengthen its Position and Purchasing Leverage for Members

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice announced today it plans to acquire Legacy

Foodservice Alliance (Legacy), Richmond, VA from Legacy Food Group. The partnership is expected to be

formalized in Q4 2023 with a January 2024 close.

The acquisition of Legacy is yet another chapter in UniPro’s proud history since 1958, leading the way in

consolidating 9 former distributor buying groups and remaining the preeminent foodservice buying

cooperative. The transaction opens the pathway to extend its winning formula of exceptional programs,

services, and innovation to the incoming Legacy Members. It will also result in an exponential number of

new relationships between Members and Suppliers and create general marketplace efficiencies. UniPro

continues to change the landscape of buying groups through its innovation and growth mindset.

Bob Stewart, CEO of UniPro Foodservice said, “We’re thrilled to engage with and welcome the Legacy

membership to the UniPro family and to expose our unique offerings. Legacy has many outstanding

Members, and we respect Steve Push and the entire team for what they have accomplished since the

company’s inception in 2009.”

Steve Push, CEO of Legacy Foodservice Alliance adds that “CEO Bob Stewart and UniPro are true

leaders in our space and will provide significant value for Legacy Members. In addition, the benefits to

the entire foodservice supply chain with our two companies coming together will be tremendous. Since

his appointment as CEO, Bob has reshaped the DNA of UniPro, and I could not be happier for the future

of the Legacy Members and the Legacy Team to be in such great hands of an outstanding organization

for years to come.”

Deb Winter, current Legacy EVP will continue in the role, and will lead the new Legacy Division of UniPro

and will report to Bob Stewart, Deb commented, “The Legacy Team is looking forward to working closely

with the UniPro Foodservice Team, as we learn about new programs and resources that will help Legacy

Distributor Members continue to grow profitably”.

About UniPro:

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. is the leading foodservice distribution network in the United States, comprising

over 360 companies, each marketing the products and services provided by UniPro Foodservice.