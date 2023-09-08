Grubhub Expands Services to Restaurants With On-Demand Delivery

Grubhub Retail & FoodService September 8, 2023

CHICAGO — Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, announced today that it is offering a new product feature, On-Demand Delivery. This service gives self-delivery restaurants on the Grubhub Marketplace the option to request a Grubhub delivery driver to facilitate the last-mile logistics on a per-order basis whenever needed.

This feature is currently in pilot in markets across the country, including Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, D.C., Seattle, Chicago and Denver. Previously, restaurants couldn’t toggle between self-delivery and Grubhub delivery, but with the new automated feature, they can switch between both options on orders. Restaurants in the pilot program that use Grubhub delivery will be charged a flat delivery fee of $5 per order.

“Whether a restaurant could use extra support to keep up with demand during peak hours or cover for a driver who called in sick, we want to give restaurants even more help to run their business and deliver a great experience to customers,” said Liz Bosone, vice president of restaurant success at Grubhub. “We’ve heard from our restaurant partners that they welcome the convenience of this feature and like having alternate fulfillment options that don’t require hiring additional staff. We’re proud to add this feature to our suite of tools and services.”

On-Demand Delivery joins the suite of services that Grubhub offers its restaurant partners, including Supplemental Delivery, which allows self-delivery restaurants to expand their delivery boundary and reach more diners with the help of Grubhub drivers. For more information on Grubhub’s delivery services, please visit here.

About Grubhub
Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

