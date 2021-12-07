Pacific Trellis Opens New Arizona Office, Names New Director of Special Projects

Tucson, Arizona – Josh Leichter, CEO of Pacific Trellis Fruit, announced today the opening of a new sales office in Tucson, Arizona and the appointment of Dan Carapella as director of special projects. Both announcements come as Pacific Trellis Fruit eyes development in the years ahead. Carapella will manage the new sales office, which will serve as Pacific Trellis Fruit’s fourth office location. As the director of special projects, Carapella will lead the company’s strategic initiatives surrounding company growth.

“We are excited to roll out these strategic moves for our company,” says Leichter. “The new Arizona office will help us form closer relationships with growers in the region and open ourselves up to a new pool of talent. Dan’s new role will allow us to best utilize his experience and skillsets to support our future growth,” Leichter added.

Carapella joined Pacific Trellis Fruit in 2017 and currently serves as a senior sales executive and category manager for cherries. He will continue to fulfill both roles in his new position.

The new Tucson office is now open. Carapella will assume his new role effective immediately. Learn more about Pacific Trellis by visiting their website https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/ or calling Blair Butterworth at 559-940-2931.

About Pacific Trellis Fruit

Pacific Trellis Fruit is one of North America’s top year-round growers and importers of premium fresh fruit, including melons, grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines, citrus, and cherries. We partner with growers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Spain, and Uruguay, as well as domestic farmers across the United States. Our corporate headquarters is located in Los Angeles, CA, with sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester, NJ, and Tucson, AZ. Pacific Trellis owns and manages the renowned Dulcinea® brand. Dulcinea® is the pioneer of the Pureheart personal seedless melons as well as the Tuscan Style Cantaloupe, and Pacific Trellis has recently expanded the brand to pack grapes, citrus, and cherries. In 2020, Pacific Trellis fruit became the exclusive marketer and distributor of the KISS line of melons. Pacific Trellis is committed to delivering the best-in-class fruit from across the globe to the United States. For more information on Pacific Trellis Fruit, visit https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/. For more information on the Dulcinea® brand, visit https://www.dulcinea.com/