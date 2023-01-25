Pacific Trellis Fruit Announces New Specialty Imported Plums

LOS ANGELES, CA – Pacific Trellis Fruit, a year-round grower, shipper, and marketer of premium fresh fruit, unveils four new imported specialty plum varieties. The company is gearing up for the high-flavor arrivals from Chile and South Africa beginning next month. The plums will be unveiled in two-pound clamshells under the premium Dulcinea® brand. The new high-graphic labels will pop on display and will be sure to create some eye-catching attention!

“Our imported specialty plums are shaking up the category,” mentions Dan Carapella Jr., Director of Special Projects and Senior Sales Executive of Pacific Trellis Fruit. “The wildly sweet and juicy plums are available for a limited time through mid-March/April.”

The company highlights four specialty plum varieties – Lemon, Extra Sweet, Watermelon and Sugar Plums. Lemon Plums, grown in Chile and South Africa, are yellow-skinned and turn bright red when ripe. Extra Sweet Plums, grown in Chile and South Africa, varies in appearance from bright red, dark red, to red/yellowish skin. Watermelon Plums, grown in South Africa, have green skin with red flesh, similar in appearance to a watermelon. Sugar Plums, grown in Chile, have red to purple skin with golden-yellow flesh.

“We are excited to offer the specialty plum program to customers,” says Tim Davis, Category Coordinator, Stone Fruit for Pacific Trellis Fruit. “The varieties offer a unique merchandising opportunity, capturing incremental sales opportunities for the winter plum category.”

To find our more about these unique products, email sales@pacifictrellisfruit.com or to learn more about Pacific Trellis Fruit visit their website https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/.

About Pacific Trellis Fruit