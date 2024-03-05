South Africa’s Hortgro Launches Inaugural Consumer Promotion in the USA

PAARL, South Africa – Hortgro, an organization that supports and represents the deciduous fruit producers of South Africa, announces its inaugural “Plum Possibilities” consumer sweepstakes. Now through April 12, participants will be encouraged via social media platforms to enter the promotion HERE for a chance to win one of two $500 gift cards.

Starting from the ground up, Hortgro is greatly utilizing Facebook and Instagram to organically gather contacts and promotion participants while also sharing information about South African plums to new audiences. In addition, the company will be sampling at select Costco locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Georgia with in-store signage to promote the sweetness of the product and the promotion.

“We are ecstatic to share South African plums with U.S. shoppers and bring awareness about the special climate and weather patterns that enable us to have such sweet fruit,” said Wilechia Van Der Westhuizen, trade development manager at Hortgro. “We have only just begun establishing our place in the domestic market and look forward to continuing to grow and spread all possibilities with our plums.”

Hortgro will connect with target audiences in the areas where the product will be available via online advertising to drive demand for plums and encourage shoppers to participate in the sweepstakes.

“It’s truly amazing to see the reaction and support we’ve received from those who have entered the promotion already after one week,” added Van Der Westhuizen. “The information we are gathering about shoppers will not only help us to better market our product, but also work with retailers who are looking to increase category sales during the winter months.”

About Hortgro

Hortgro supports and represents the deciduous fruit producers of South Africa with a mission to create an enabling environment that enhances equity, sustainability, profitability and competitiveness within the market. The group’s service structure focuses on production, research and technology, communication, markets, and transformation within the industry, and includes stone fruit, pome fruit, and dried tree fruit. Visit www.hortgro.co.za to learn more.