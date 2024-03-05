Golbon Welcomes Cottonwood Distribution

Golbon, a leading national foodservice buying and marketing group supporting the success of independent distributors, welcomes another new Member, Cottonwood Distribution.

Based out of South Jordan, Utah, Cottonwood Distribution is a distributor of candy and snacks, beverages, tobacco, fresh and frozen foods, and non-foods to convenience stores throughout the state of Utah. Cottonwood Distribution provides high-touch service which includes tailored customer support and business services to increase category sales and profitability.

“Cottonwood Distribution is excited to have Golbon as a strategic partner as we continue to build and expand our business. We are confident they will help us connect with other distributors to exchange best practices, leverage trusted market insights, expand our supplier food and equipment programs, and earn additional rebates from key manufacturers.” said Brad Tolman, Cottonwood Purchasing Manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cottonwood Distribution to Golbon. Their commitment to the convenience channel, focus on customer success, and strong family values align well with Golbon. We look forward to growing the business, together.” Commented Ryan Peters, Golbon Vice President of Convenience & Retail.

Golbon is a national foodservice buying and marketing group headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Formed in 1963, Golbon consists of hundreds of leading Distributor Members and Supplier Partners. Golbon Distributor Members take advantage of aggregated purchasing opportunities, personalized service, marketing support, innovative solutions, education, and relationship-building opportunities to drive profit and success across their total business.