International Food Distributor Joins Golbon

Boise, Idaho – Golbon expands their membership internationally with the signing of Tropical Foods, LLC, who services customers from South America to Asia.

“Golbon continues to add diversity to our membership in all areas including geography. An innovative, broad-based membership provides all Golbon members increased opportunities to gain experience from one another and strengthens their overall growth trajectory. Tropical Foods is a great fit with our collaborative consultive culture, and we are excited to have them as a member.” said Rick Weis, Vice President of Sales.

The Florida based Tropical Foods, LLC specializes in the international distribution of dairy, deli, beverage, and gourmet foods, with 100+ brands and customers in nearly 50 countries. From warehouse consolidation, export documentation, product labeling, and merchandising, Tropical Foods, LLC can take care of every detail.

We are excited the opportunity to learn from the Golbon community of members while leveraging the Golbon programs, to help provide more value to our customers through these new forged relationships.” said Daren Primoli, Founder of Tropical Foods.

Tropical Foods services: Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grand Cayman, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Singapore, St. Thomas, and Trinidad.

Golbon is a national foodservice buying group headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Initially formed in 1963, Golbon is comprised of over 200 foodservice, retail, and convenience distributor members. Golbon members enjoy access to Golbon’s family of brands, aggregated purchasing opportunities, marketing support, educational tracks, and relationship-building opportunities with other independent distributors. In 2022, Golbon formally launched Golbon360, providing consulting resources for all aspects of a Golbon members’ business, including Purchasing, Marketing, People and Planning, Technology and Operations.

For more information visit Golbon.com