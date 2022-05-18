Lipari Foods Acquires New York Based Deli-Boy and Big Apple



Lipari Foods, a specialty food distributor based in Warren, has reached an agreement to acquire New York-based Deli-Boy and it’s subsidiary, Big Apple, which will expand Lipari’s distribution footprint through Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland, Masschusetts, North Carolina, Connecticut and New York.

“We are excited to welcome Deli-Boy and Big Apple into our family, and will continue their commitment of providing quality products and great customer service to retailers and food service establishments in their marketing area,” said Thom Lipari, chief executive officer of Lipari Foods, in a news release. “Deli-Boy and Big Apple are trusted leaders in the industry, and adding their expertise to all that Lipari provides means greater opportunities for their customers.”

