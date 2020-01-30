Lipari Foods Names Dave Littleson Chief Financial Officer

WARREN, MICH. – Lipari Foods announced Dave Littleson has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Littleson will oversee all company financial operations. He will succeed Curtis Groves who will be retiring later this year and has served as Lipari’s CFO for 8 years. Littleson will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Thom Lipari.

“We are excited about the addition of Dave to our C-Level team.” Thom Lipari, CEO of Lipari Foods says: “He adds a level of experience and knowledge that will be a tremendous asset to Lipari as we strive to achieve the aggressive goals we have laid out over the next several years.”

Littleson comes to Lipari Foods with a wealth of experience from his previous employer, Pet Supplies Plus, a Michigan-based specialty retailer of pet products with over 450 corporate and franchised locations in over 30 states. During his almost 10 years at Pet Supplies Plus, Littleson was responsible for hiring, developing and leading all aspects of the Accounting and Finance operations including numerous merger & acquisition transactions, as well as, a major systems implementation and various continuous improvement initiatives. Littleson held roles of increasing responsibility at Pet Supplies Plus starting as the Vice President Corporate Controller and was then promoted to Chief Financial Officer. He strongly believes in the value of customer feedback in driving all decisions and strategic focus.

Littleson graduated with a Bachelor’s in Science with a major in Accounting from Indiana University, He resides in Milford, Michigan with his wife and has three sons.

About Lipari Foods

Lipari Foods was founded in 1963 by Jim Lipari, who began his career by delivering unique products from the back of his Buick station wagon. Today, Lipari Foods is a leading independent “perimeter of the store” distributor in the Midwest, delivering a wide range of quality bakery, dairy, deli, packaging, seafood, meat, specialty grocery, international specialty, foodservice, confectionery, convenience food and beverage, and health, wellness and beauty products to over 6,000 customers across 15 states.

