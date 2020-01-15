Lipari Foods Issues Voluntary Recall Expansion on Additional Sandwiches Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes

FDA Deli January 15, 2020

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall expansion of additional Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenesListeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The affected product can be identified by:

BrandProductLipari #SizeBest By DateLot #UPC
Fresh GrabBreakfast Muffin Sandwich2521536 oz.1/23/202003202001612510003039
Fresh GrabChicken & Swiss Sandwich2522045 oz.1/23/202003202001612510003213
Fresh GrabTurkey & Swiss Sandwich2516946 oz.1/23/202003202001612510001042
PremoMeat Lover’s Sub9708447 oz.1/21/202003202001612510093832
PremoPub Burger2079705 oz.1/23/202003202001612510003015
PremoTurkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub9964287 oz.1/23/202003202001612510094037
PremoTurkey & Swiss Sandwich9155376 oz.1/23/202003202001612510001042
PremoTurkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich2074555 oz.1/21/202003202001612510088494

This recall was brought to our attention by JLM, who is expanding their recent recall to include additional sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported in relation to this recall.

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on January 3, 2020.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.

