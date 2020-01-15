Lipari Foods Issues Voluntary Recall Expansion on Additional Sandwiches Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall expansion of additional Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The affected product can be identified by:

Brand Product Lipari # Size Best By Date Lot # UPC Fresh Grab Breakfast Muffin Sandwich 252153 6 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510003039 Fresh Grab Chicken & Swiss Sandwich 252204 5 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510003213 Fresh Grab Turkey & Swiss Sandwich 251694 6 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510001042 Premo Meat Lover’s Sub 970844 7 oz. 1/21/2020 03202001 612510093832 Premo Pub Burger 207970 5 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510003015 Premo Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub 996428 7 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510094037 Premo Turkey & Swiss Sandwich 915537 6 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510001042 Premo Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich 207455 5 oz. 1/21/2020 03202001 612510088494

This recall was brought to our attention by JLM, who is expanding their recent recall to include additional sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported in relation to this recall.

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on January 3, 2020.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.