Modern Meat Enters Into a Year-Long Supply Agreement With National Casual Fine Dining Conglomerate

VANCOUVER, BC – Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (“Modern Plant Based Foods”) or (the “Company”), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to report that Modern Meat (a plant-based meat alternative brand offering a variety of healthy, chef inspired vegan products), has entered into a 1-year renewable supply agreement with Northland Properties, an asset management company with ownership in multiple restaurant brands and hotel chains including but not limited to, Moxie’s, Denny’s, Chop Steakhouse, Shark Club, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, and CRAFT Beer Market. Northland Properties is recognized as one of the most trusted names in hotels, restaurants, sports, and construction across Canada, the US, Ireland, and the UK for over 50 years and is considered one of Canada’s fastest-growing hospitality groups.

Through the supply agreement with Northland Properties, Modern Meat will be the sole supplier for a proprietary plant-based ground meat alternative. This product was created for one of Northland’s premium casual fine dining chains, a multi-national chain having 67 locations across Canada and the United States. The restaurant chain’s menu focuses on house-made ingredients with a “global inspiration”. All locations are custom designed to uniquely reflect their local neighbourhood, and in previous years they have earned an unprecedented number of achievement awards across Canada, including: Best All-Around Restaurant and Best Lunch Spot, Best Menu, Best Service, Best Appetizer Menu and Best Bar. The company has effectively replaced a previous supplier taking on an opportunity with steady, established sales.

The products are being distributed to each location through mutually trusted distributor Gordon’s Food Service, (GFS). GFS is the largest privately-held food distributor in North America, allowing the rollout process to be efficient and mutually beneficial. Modern Meat currently distributes its plant-based products with GFS which further strengthens the relationship for sales and distribution channel within Canada.

“We are pleased to have this relationship secured and to have had a successful roll out across Canada with such a valued ownership group. We look forward to future business with Northland Properties and the potential of additional large supply agreement opportunities in the future,” states Avtar Dhaliwal, Chief Executive Officer of Modern Plant Based Foods. “We are continuing to work towards securing key partnerships and supply agreements and we feel there is a significant amount of growth and interest in the Modern Plant-based Foods brands product line for raw material supply.”

Revenues recognized from the contract mentioned above will contribute towards 2022 revenue for Modern Meat Inc. under the Modern Plant-based Foods umbrella.

