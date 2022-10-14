Barvecue + Arbiom Partnership Creates Synergy in Plant-Based Protein Innovation

October 14, 2022

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Barvecue and Arbiom are pleased to announce a strategic partnership focused on innovation to enhance the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of clean label plant-based meats, with the goal to dramatically improve consumer acceptance of plant-based foods. The partnership includes focus group research, product innovation, and commercial trial. 

North Carolina-based Barvecue opened the world’s largest plant-based smokehouse in October 2021 and is now in the freezer aisle of 1,200+ US grocery stores. Arbiom, also based in North Carolina (Durham), with an office in Paris, France, integrates the company’s proprietary biomass processing and fermentation expertise to create a nutritional, sustainable protein source.

“The world’s demand for protein is expected to double by 2050, and as a result, the need for high-quality alternative protein sources is going to increase dramatically,” said Zack Werner, Co-Founder and COO of Barvecue. “We are excited to work with Arbiom on protein innovation in the plant-based meat space.”

Dr. Ricardo Ekmay, ARBIOM SVP Nutrition and Product Development, noted, “Arbiom’s functional GMO-free ingredients have proven to be an exceptional protein source for a variety of applications. Not only do they have a high protein content and balanced amino acid profile, but they consistently show class-leading digestibility, positive impacts on gastrointestinal health, and increased palatability.”

About Barvecue

Barvecue is a mission-driven company based in Cornelius, NC. Established in 2017, Barvecue seeks to create the best-tasting wood-smoked, plant-based foods, while building a company that cares about people, animals, and the planet.  www.barvecue.com @barvecue

About Arbiom

ARBIOM has developed a sustainable, long-term solution to critical protein sourcing challenges for food manufacturers. ARBIOM’s proprietary platform and know-how makes the company unique in the ability to transform woody biomass and other sustainable agricultural feedstocks into valuable single-cell proteins (SCP), an emerging class of alternative protein sources. To learn more, visit: arbiom.com

