kitskitchen Teams Up With Eminence Kids Foundation For Soup Delivery to Ronald McDonald House Families

VANCOUVER, BC – Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (OTC: MDRNF) an award-winning plant-based food company, announced today that kitskitchen, its brand of homestyle soups, recently teamed up with Eminence Kids Foundation to provide some natural and nutritious soups to children undergoing long-term treatment at BC Children’s Hospital and staying at Ronald McDonald House BC (RMH BC) in Vancouver.

Over 50 families are currently staying at the house in Vancouver that was established to keep families together and support them while their sick child is treated at a nearby hospital. Since its inception, RMH Canada has supported more than 425,000 families on their journey. As the needs and experiences of the families grow, so did they—both in their facilities across Canada, and in their programming.

The Eminence Organics central office volunteer once a year to make and serve fresh, organic soups for pediatric patients and their families staying at RMH in Vancouver, allowing the children and their families to set aside their worries for the evening. Due to COVID-19 restrictions serving in person is not possible however, the Eminence Kids Foundation will be donating pre-made soups made with organic ingredients from kitskitchen.

Through the soup initiative over 450 servings of plant-based, homestyle soups will be distributed to families at RMH BC on June 17, 2021. “We are very happy to be working alongside the Eminence team to bring our hearty soups to the Ronald McDonald House today,” said Joni Berg, Co-Founder of kitskitchen.

“We started kitskitchen soups in Vancouver out of a home kitchen over seven years ago,” she continued. “As we continue to grow, we understand the importance of giving back to the communities in which we live and work. Supporting families going through the most unimaginable and unexpected journey means a great deal to us. We would like to provide any form of comfort we can for them.”

The Eminence Kids Foundation is dedicated to providing seriously ill children receiving care in hospitals and long-term care facilities worldwide with a supplement of organic foods or juices. They believe that providing organic, locally sourced and nutrient-rich foods is an essential part of their treatment, healing and long-lasting health.

About kitskitchen

kitskitchen offers a collection of plant-based, wheat-free and delicious soups made in British Columbia with whole foods ingredients. Formed in 2014 by picking veggies from Kitsilano Market, founders Joni and Amy wanted healthy, homemade soup options suited to people on the go. Made with natural ingredients and completely free of preservatives and additives, their range quickly expanded to include additional flavours and a new product line of plant-based cheezes.

kitskitchen promises to offer delicious wheat-free, dairy-free and several plant-based soups and cheezes that are clean, healthy, and made from natural ingredients.

About Eminence Kids Foundation

The Eminence Kids Foundation has been providing organic, locally sourced and nutrient-rich foods for sick children since 2013, and at Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon since early 2014. At the heart of the Eminence Kids Foundation is the Koronczay family, who have a personal connection to this cause. Boldijarre Koronczay, President of Eminence Organic Skin Care, faced a life-threatening illness at a young age. When he was just four years old, Boldijarre was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood leukemia and was given a less than 0.1% chance of survival. Determined to save him, Boldijarre’s parents and grandparents leveraged generations of their knowledge of natural, organic and Biodynamic foods to nourish and heal him.

Boldijarre recovered completely and to this day, the holistic care he received instilled a strong belief that nourishing the body both inside and out is vital to achieve total health and wellness. He and his family are committed to a lifelong dedication of helping sick children. The Koronczay family self-funded the beginnings of the Foundation by delivering hundreds of liters of organic, cold-pressed juice to the same hospital in Budapest, Hungary where Boldijarre was treated. Today the family continues to contribute to the hospital through organic food deliveries, as well as providing funding for life-saving medical equipment.

The Eminence Kids Foundation now delivers organic fruit and vegetables to long-term care facilities for children undergoing treatment in six cities around the world.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.