Maersk Launches New Chicago Airfreight Gateway to Add More Supply Chain Integration Opportunities For Customers

Chicago, Illinois – Maersk has inaugurated a new Chicago Air Freight Gateway near O’Hare Airport designed to offer direct planeside recovery with immediate transfers to the new facility. 70% of the U.S. is within an overnight truck drive enabling important shipments from Asia and Europe to speed to their destination when timing is essential. The new facility also serves Maersk’s air cargo hub in Rockford Intl. Airport – a 24/7, fast growing, air cargo hub.

We want to expand our air freight presence and logistics services in key locations and today’s Chicago inauguration is an important step in our integrated offering to customers. We want to create more routing options and flexibility for customers looking to improve their air cargo supply chains. Our new Chicago Air Freight Gateway offers an integrated supply chain solution to time critical shipments and order fulfillment deadlines. Mike Meierkort Regional Head of Maersk North America Logistics and Services

The new facility is a Bonded Container Freight Station (CFS) with U.S. Customs and operates as a U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Certified Cargo Screening Facility (CCSF) to ensure timely, secure handling of air freight. This enables priority handling and sorting of import and export cargo.

For import cargo, the time taken from arrival at ORD gateway to being ready for delivery is within 24 hours, pending customs clearance.

For export cargo, the time taken from arrival at ORD Gateway to tender and carrier is no longer than 24 hours, pending carrier booking.

The Chicago Air Freight Gateway news comes on the heels of Maersk’s recent acquisition of Senator International which added Transatlantic experience and assets to integrate into Maersk’s North America Air Freight service to customers.

