The Nominees for the Greenovation Award 2022 have been Revealed

The professional jury for the Greenovation Award was faced with another daunting task: to select the best ideas from all the submissions. This resulted in the nomination of nine companies with very diverse sustainable products and concepts. See who they are and vote for your sustainable favourite!

Special packaging made from sustainable materials that also takes up less space during transport (win-win), a returns system for flower buckets, a holistic business concept, carbon neutrally produced flowers… The nominated concepts and products really cover all the bases. And it’s great that companies are focusing on sustainability. There are so many developments in the area of sustainable production and trade. International consumers expect a sustainable product, with producers and traders increasingly seeing its importance too. After a strict selection process, nine nominees will eventually have a chance to win the Greenovation Award.

Sustainability with a story

The jury warmly welcomes these developments in the field of sustainability. Jury chairman Maarten Bánki, Sustainable Development & Quality Manager at Royal FloraHolland, explains: “To us, a focus on sustainability and sustainable innovations is of the utmost importance. Becoming more sustainable is necessary in order to remain successful in the future as an entrepreneur. Sustainable innovations are therefore essential to our future. The aim of the Greenovation Award is to provide a platform for the best sustainable product or concept launch within our sector.”

