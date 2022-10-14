Caputo Cheese Prepares to Meet Customers and Industry Partners at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Show 2022

Chicago, Illinois – Caputo Cheese (www.caputocheese.com), the leading manufacturer of the highest quality products and award-winning cheeses based in Chicago, is pleased to reveal both its innovative exhibition and presentation at the upcoming, 4th Annual, Pizza & Pasta Northeast event on October 16-17 in Atlantic City. The two-day event will be “stuffed” with pizza and pasta demonstrations by top chefs, seminars and workshops, a multitude of unique presentations, and of course, industry competitions.

Amongst their contemporaries, Caputo Cheese will highlight the brand’s craftsmanship, process, commitment to research and development, concepts and samples of innovative products, and advanced technology in exploring the complexities of cheesemaking. Industry luminaries and visitors will also have an opportunity to view the brand’s array of products, including traditional hard Italian cheese varietals as well as their award-winning fresh mozzarella cheeses–demonstrating Caputo’s authentic cheesemaking artistry, while reinforcing convenient delivery to consumers.

“We look forward to reconnecting in person with our customers and new partners after the Covid-hiatus, which prevented the show from occurring for several years. This is an exciting time for our industry, and we continue to focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and product excellence,” says Natale Caputo, President of Caputo Cheese.

Caputo Cheese specializes in the manufacturing and processing of fine Italian cheeses, including Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and Fresh Mozzarella. Since 1978, the Caputo family has been crafting the finest cheeses and the company’s award-winning products possess the quality, flavor, and consistency only high standards and family pride can produce. The brand’s Italian cheeses, hand crafted products, artisanal style and creative applications are recognized around the country. Carrying on the legacy, Natale Caputo, President of Caputo Cheese, is gaining notoriety in the industry for modernizing the family business with his forward-looking approach, dynamic leadership, and state-of-the art manufacturing facility. The Caputo team engages with customers on new and relevant concepts, techniques, and innovations catering to their growing needs–one bite at a time! The full experience is available through their website, along with foodservice and select retail stores. Caputo Cheese is also on social media – @caputocheese (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter).