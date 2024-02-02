Caputo Cheese Graces ‘The Bear’ Series

The Chicago cheese experts at Caputo Cheese have been busy on and off screen. While continuing to craft the finest Italian cheeses with the industry’s cutting-edge technology, customers and fans may have noticed the brand’s cameo on the multi-award-winning television series, The Bear! Find Caputo on Hulu in Season 2, Episode 10 of the show.

Caputo Cheese is proud to be a featured Chicagoland brand, notably as a B2B partner with the best food service leaders and as a favorite of chefs around the country. The family-owned manufacturer is known for earning the loyalty of customers through its consistent, superior quality ingredients. Employee enthusiasm and dedication, along with innovation and family pride, are the driving forces in their pursuit of cheese-excellence.

The brand continues to drive growth in both their company and the industry by introducing robotic manufacturing, innovative packaging, and private-label options. They have eased labor and reduced waste, addressing important production issues.