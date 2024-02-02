“Veroni Charcuterie Boards: The Italian Touch”, the Tutorials to Learn the Art of Italian-Style Charcuterie Board

Veroni, who is recognized as the first Italian brand in the U.S. for cured meats, unveils the second chapter of the first-ever series of video tutorials to help master the art of Charcuterie board-making step by step, one reel at a time.

Correggio (Italy) – Step by step, one reel at a time, learn the art of charcuterie board-making and bring your creations to the table with the Italian style of Veroni. The historic charcuterie company from Emilia-Romagna, famous worldwide for its high-quality cured meats and recognized as the leading Italian brand in the US luncheon meat industry*, has produced for its community of charcuterie enthusiasts a video tutorial series to learn the art of Italian-style charcuterie board.

Here comes the second chapter of “Veroni charcuterie boards: the Italian touch!” that shows how to make a creative board just with the AperiTime line, Veroni’s most successful product in US.

After the pilot content Christmas charcuterie board, we get into the heart of the campaign with the AperiTime charcuterie board, a perfect “home-made inspo” for those who don’t shy away from happy hour. The video focuses on the company’s U.S. best-selling line of the same name, which offers a kit of mixed goods including cured meats, cheese, olives, dried fruit, breadsticks, and everything you need to make a DIY appetizer.

This content is part of the video tutorial series aimed at helping people learn or master the art of charcuterie board-crafting. The campaign’s goal is to let Veroni’s followers hop on one of the most popular food trends in recent years. A food aesthetic that went viral, and quickly became a go-to appetizer for gatherings of all kinds, from parties and happy hours to family celebrations.

The multichannel campaign is available on both the company’s U.S. social media and Italian accounts, from Instagram to Facebook, via Linkedin, Twitter, and Youtube, and finally on the company’s websites veroni.com and veroni.it.

“The goal of this campaign is not only speaking to foodies who are on a hunt for the latest food trends, but also reaching those who don’t like cooking but still want to impress their guests by following a few simple tips. Our reels are cooking-friendly and will be very good options for youngsters who are taking their first steps in the kitchen.” The project was created to hop on a viral trend that has thrilled millions of American social media users and making it our own,” comments Emanuela Bigi, marketing manager at Veroni. “The added unique value of the content created can be found in our Italian DNA, the Italian touch in terms of style and taste that we are known worldwide for.”

While the campaign directed to the Italian community starts with five video tutorials that show the “ABCs ” of how to learn the art of preparing a charcuterie board properly, in the U.S. the campaign starts with five themed cutting boards suitable for holiday parties or an “aperitivo” with friends, designed for pro charcuterie board makers.

To complete the video series, the Spring charcuterie board plays on the artistic and chromatic juxtaposition of cheese, vegetables, fresh and dried fruits to create designs and geometric shapes. This content will be ideal for bringing the season’s most beloved ingredients to the table.

The Happy Birthday Charcuterie board to follow, is designed to celebrate in the tastiest way, while the last one, Discover the Taste of Italy, is the board that acknowledges and highlights the excellence of cured meats from Emilia-Romagna, and emphasizes the importance of Italian production and quality, a key to the success of sales recorded in the American market. The historic company from Correggio exports its cured meats, which are made strictly in Emilia-Romagna, to the United States, to then be sliced in the Logan plant in New Jersey guaranteeing freshness while maintaining the organoleptic characteristics.

*Data source: Circana, segment US Luncheon Meat

Veroni Salumi

A historic producer of high-quality cured meats, Veroni was founded in 1925 born from the initiative of five brothers – Fiorentino, Francesco, Paolo, Adolfo and Ugo – who owned a small grocery store in Correggio, in the province of Reggio Emilia. From a small local deli, Veroni has now become a modern, technologically advanced business that passes down the art of cured meats from generation to generation, preserving the values of tradition, craftsmanship and old-fashioned recipes. In addition to the Correggio plant, which still remains the company’s headquarters, Veroni has seven other production plants in Emilia-Romagna and, in 2016, a slicing plant was born in the United States.