Caputo Cheese Introduces Elevated Cow CBD-Infused Fresh Mozzarella

Melrose Park, IL. – Award-winning Caputo Cheese is set to launch Elevated Cow (www.elevatedcow.com), a new brand of CBD-infused crafted fresh mozzarella. The new range of unique cheese is created with 100% organic hemp sourced in the United States, lab tested and verified.

“A rigorous amount of research and testing went into developing Elevated Cow and we are excited to provide our customers with a new cheese experience,” said Natale Caputo, President of Caputo Cheese.

After positive personal experience with CBD, Natale was on a mission to craft something unique: our award-winning fresh mozzarella elevated with CBD. After rigorous lab tests, Natale put his stamp of approval on the cheese and began working to make CBD fresh mozzarella available to cheese lovers looking for elevated offerings. “I believe in the positive effects of CBD,” continued Natale, “infusing CBD into my passion of fresh mozzarella just seemed natural.”

Cannabidiol is independently lab tested for potency, solvents and for any potential contaminants. Verified CBD is then infused into the cheese making process under the watchful eye of Caputo’s microbiologist staff. Final product is then lab tested a second time for potency accuracy. Each Elevated Cow Fresh Mozzarella production run is specially lot coded for potency and traceability.

Elevated Cow is currently available in both wholesale and retail packaging.

About Caputo Cheese

Caputo Cheese has been crafting award-winning, fresh Italian cheeses for more than forty years. Raised in the family business, President Natale Caputo is now at the helm of the business first established by his parents. While the recipes that his father, Pasquale, brought over when he emigrated from Puglia continue to be the foundation of our fresh cheese line, Natale is continuously researching new products, and packaging to fit the cheese needs of customers.

For more information, visit www.caputocheese.com or www.elevatedcow.com