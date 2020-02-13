2020 Good Food Award Winning Cheese With Top Welfare and Grassfed Certifications Now Available Through New Online Store

SLOCOMB, AL — Good Food Award winner “Rinske’s Farmstead Cheese” along with other A Greener World (AGW)-certified cheeses from Rinske’s Cheese and shippable dairy products from Working Cows Dairy are available through the farm’s newly launched online store. The skillfully crafted cheeses and dairy products are made using milk from the herd of Certified Animal Welfare Approved by (AGW) and Certified Grassfed by AGW dairy cattle at Working Cows Dairy.



Jan and Rinske de Jong came to the United States from Holland in 1985, with a dream to establish their own dairy. They started working on several farms in Florida, before renting land and slowly building up their own herd. In 1991, the family moved to Slocomb, Alabama where they ran a conventional dairy for 15 years, before deciding to make a change with the goal of direct marketing their dairy products. The farm achieved Organic certification in 2006, established an on-farm bottling plant for milk in 2010, achieved Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW certification for their dairy cattle in 2014 and Certified Grassfed by AGW certification in 2017. They are now one of three farms in the United States to hold the Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW and Certified Grassfed by AGW certifications for their grassfed dairy cattle.



To expand their product line and make use of all milk produced, Rinske began making cheese in 2017, marketed under the ‘Rinske’s Cheese’ brand. Products include the 2020 Good Food Award winner “Rinske’s Farmstead Cheese,” young and aged Gouda, and herb-infused cheeses with flavors like Italian, celery, chive and nettle. Each Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW, Certified Grassfed by AGW cheese is aged in the farm’s cheese cave at least 60 days, and some cheeses are aged for over a year.



The couple sought Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW and Certified Grassfed by AGW certifications for their dairy cows because the standards align with their farm management practices. Consumer Reports rated Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW as a “highly meaningful” label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability–and the only animal welfare certification in which they have confidence. A recent report from the influential Hartman Group, a leading food and beverage market research company, reveals Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW label has the highest impact on consumer purchasing behavior of any current food certification label. Rinske and Jan de Jong value their AGW certifications, verifying their high-welfare and sustainable livestock management practices to customers.



Working Cows Dairy co-owner Rinske de Jong says,

“We work hard to manage our cattle in ways that produce the highest quality milk-which I use to create the highest quality, sustainable and grassfed cheeses. We are excited to offer our cheese to customers through the new online webstore and look forward to reaching more markets.”

AGW Executive Director Andrew Gunther says,

“Working Cows Dairy’s Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW, Certified Grassfed by AGW products take all the guesswork out of shopping for dairy. With their new webstore, Rinske’s delicious cheeses are accessible to shoppers across the nation who want high-quality, grassfed dairy products that have been verified for excellent animal care and environmental sustainability.”

Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW, Certified Grassfed by AGW cheeses, butter and shippable dairy products are available through the farm’s online webstore as well as direct from the farm. Milk is available directly from the farm and at various retail locations across Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Visit AGW’s online directory for more details.

For wholesale inquiries, contact Rinske de Jong at contact@workingcowsdairy.com and (334) 886-3839. To learn more about Working Cows Dairy and Rinske’s Cheese, visit workingcowsdairy.com and follow the farm on Facebook and Instagram.



ABOUT A GREENER WORLD

A Greener World (AGW) identifies, audits, certifies and promotes practical, sustainable farming systems by supporting farmers and ranchers and informing consumers. AGW’s growing family of trusted certifications includes Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW, SalmonWelfare Certified by AGW, Certified Grassfed by AGW and Certified Non-GMO by AGW. Each program is designed to have positive and measurable impacts on the environment, society and animals, and to encourage truly sustainable farming practices. AGW’s standards and procedures are robust, transparent and achievable.

A nonprofit funded by donations, A Greener World offers a range of resources to help people make informed food choices, including an Online Directory of certified farms and products and Food Labels Exposed–a definitive guide to food label claims (available in print and online). For more information visit agreenerworld.org.