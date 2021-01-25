Top Recognition at National Food Competition Continues to Set AGW-Certified Producers Apart as Industry Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Six Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World (AGW) products received national recognition during the 2021 Good Food Awards for their leading contribution to creating sustainable, delicious and vibrant food economies across the U.S. This year’s awards included six Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW finalists, one Certified Non-GMO by AGW finalist and four winners.

· Leslie Cooperband and Wes Jarrell of Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery won two 2021 Good Food Awards for Fleur du la Prairie and Pelota Roja cheeses made with Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW goat milk.

· Tamara Hicks of Toluma Farms and Tomales Farmstead Creamery won a 2021 Good Food Award for Atika cheese made with Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW sheep and goat milk.

· Ashly Martin of Texas Iberico won a 2021 Good Food Award for Sweet Prickly Pear Cured Lomo made with Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW pork.

· Ashly Martin of Texas Iberico was a finalist for a 2021 Good Food Award for Honey and Chile Pequin Cured Coppa made with Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW pork.

· Sam Suchoff of Lady Edison was a finalist for a 2021 Good Food Award for Soppressata made with Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW and Certified Non-GMO by AGW pork from the North Carolina Natural Hog Growers Association.

The 2021 Good Food Awards virtual ceremony took place on January 22. Winners were chosen from 475 finalists representing 45 states, selected from over 1,928 initial entries. Among the 47 finalists in the charcuterie and cheese categories, the following producers offering AGW-certified products were finalists for the 2021 Good Food Awards: Lady Edison, North Carolina; Texas Iberico, Texas;Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery, Illinois; Tomales Farmstead Creamery, California. AGW-certified products have received Good Food Awards every year since 2013.

The Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW label lets consumers know animals are raised outdoors on pasture or range in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards in the U.S. and Canada, using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm. Acknowledged by Consumer Reports as the only “highly meaningful” food label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability, Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW has been ranked one of the nation’s Top 5 fastest-growing food label claims according to SPINS, a leading industry analyst.

2021 Good Food Awards winners Leslie Cooperband and Wes Jarrell of Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery say,

“We are dedicated to transparency and sustainability in all that we do on our farm in managing our land and caring for our animals. We are honored to receive two 2021 Good Food Awards as markers of how hard we work to produce the very best products for the health of our environment, our staff and community, and of course our customers.”

A Greener World Executive Director Andrew Gunther says,

“We celebrate the AGW-certified finalists and award winners. Working through the challenges brought to those working in food and farming in the last year, they are industry leaders in farm animal welfare, environmental management and sustainability who, day in and day out, manage their animals to the highest welfare standards and produce food that is good for the land, the animals and their communities. With commitments like this, it is no coincidence that they continue to make delicious, award-winning food.”

For more delicious, high-quality AGW-certified products, visit agreenerworld.org/directory.